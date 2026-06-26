Novogenia Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C35W / ISIN: DE000A3C35W0

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26.06.2026 17:00:03

EQS-News: Darwin AG Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Darwin AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Darwin AG Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

26.06.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Darwin AG Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting 

  • Management Board reports on the Company's performance in fiscal year 2025 and provides a qualitative outlook for 2026
  • Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions by large majorities and granted discharge to the Management and the Supervisory Board
  • Dividend of EUR 0.56 per dividend-bearing no-par value share approved
  • The Annual General Meeting approved the change of name from Darwin AG to Novogenia AG

Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) held its Annual General Meeting as a virtual event on June 26, 2026.

During the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board provided a comprehensive overview of the Company's performance in fiscal year 2025, its current business development, as well as its strategic priorities and growth objectives for fiscal year 2026.

The capital representing 70.76 % of the Company's share capital was present at the Annual General Meeting and approved of all resolutions proposed by the Management and the Supervisory Board by large majorities.

A key agenda item was the renaming of Darwin AG. The Annual General Meeting approved the change of the Company's name from Darwin AG to Novogenia AG, together with the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association. Going forward, the Company will operate under the name Novogenia AG, aligning its corporate identity with the already established Novogenia brand.

As part of the resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings, the Annual General Meeting approved the distribution of a regular dividend of EUR 0.56 dividend-bearing no-par value share.

Further resolutions included the establishment of authorized capital. This measure enables the Company to issue both common and preferred shares in the future and strengthens its ability to adapt its capital structure to strategic and operational requirements as needed.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the Supervisory Board, thereby ensuring the continuity of the Company's supervisory body for the upcoming term of office. The candidates proposed by the Company were each re-elected by qualified majorities.

Detailed voting results from the 2026 Annual General Meeting, as well as further information regarding the Annual General Meeting, can be found on the Company’s website at: https://darwin-biotech.com/annual-general-meeting/


About Darwin AG

The “Darwin Group” (i.e., Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. More information: https://darwin-biotech.com/

 

Contact

Darwin AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 Munich
Tel.: +49 89 20 500 450
investor.relations@darwin-biotech.com		 Media contact
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Pamela Keck
Tel.: +49 89 - 210 228-0
darwin@mc-services.eu

 


26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2355146  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

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