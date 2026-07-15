EQS-News: Darwin AG becomes Novogenia AG, strengthening its international position

EQS-News: Novogenia AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Darwin AG becomes Novogenia AG, strengthening its international position



15.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Darwin AG becomes Novogenia AG, strengthening its international position

Munich, July 15, 2026 – Following the registration of the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association in the Commercial Register, former Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) will operate under the name Novogenia AG going forward. The name change follows the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2026.

The name change allows the Company to reinforce its strategic focus on its core operating brand, unifying its market presence with respect to customers, business partners, investors, and the broader community. The Group’s core operating business and future growth is primarily driven by its wholly owned subsidiary, Novogenia GmbH. Novogenia GmbH has been active in the field of human genetics for many years and develops and sells personalized products based on genetic analysis. The Novogenia brand stands for in-depth scientific expertise and ongoing technological innovation.

The renaming of Darwin AG to Novogenia AG is part of a strategic process to facilitate and standardize the Company’s brand identity. The name Novogenia AG better reflects the Company’s name, operational activities, and market presence. The name change simplifies the corporate structure and communication, creates a consistent image across all relevant target groups, and supports a clearer positioning toward customers, partners, investors, the general public and international community, as well as the capital market.

“Novogenia has been at the heart of our operational business and our international market presence for many years. By operating under the name Novogenia AG, we are consistently unifying our corporate and brand identities. This enhances the visibility and recognition of our Group while reinforcing our ambition to establish Novogenia as a leading international provider of personalized healthcare and longevity solutions, as well as a strong and recognizable brand in the capital market,” says Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Novogenia AG.

The name change has no impact on the Company’s strategic direction, business model, or operational activities. The stock market listing and existing shareholder rights remain unchanged.

About Novogenia AG

The “Novogenia Group” (i.e., Novogenia AG, including its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Novogenia also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Novogenia holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit https://novogenia.com/novogenia-ag

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