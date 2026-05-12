EQS-News: Darwin AG publishes financial figures and provides business update for 2025

EQS-News: Darwin AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Darwin AG publishes financial figures and provides business update for 2025



12.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Darwin AG publishes financial figures and provides business update for 2025

Group revenue more than doubled to EUR 54.3 million; fiscal year to close with a positive net income

The Group holds cash and cash equivalents and securities in the amount of EUR 53 million

Company positions itself with an integrated business model comprising genetic diagnostics, personalized healthcare products and international sales

Munich, 12 May 2026 – Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) today announced its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025.

Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Darwin AG, commented: “The 2025 fiscal year marks the transition for the Darwin Group from the strategic development phase to a period of dynamic and profitable growth, following the largely completed and successful implementation for proprietary IT platforms initiated in 2023.

The expansion of our partnership with 10x Health in the USA and the recently signed agreement with M42 in the United Arab Emirates, alongside the growth of our sales channels in Europe, are contributing to future growth in our core business of genetic testing and personalized dietary supplements and cosmetics. Our acquisition of MEDICOPHARM AG in December 2024 has developed very positively and contributed to growth in the pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector. With this, the Group is well-positioned to continue its profitable growth in the coming years through international expansion, innovation, and scale effects. With the planned construction of our new site, we will not only adapt our capacity to the anticipated growth but also further optimize our processes.”

Financial figures for the year 2025

Consolidated revenues for the 2025 fiscal year amounted to EUR 54.3 million (previous year: EUR 25.3 million), representing an increase of 114%. This was driven by the core business of genetic testing and the associated dietary supplements and cosmetics (EUR 11.4 million, previous year: EUR 7.5 million), as well as the pharmaceuticals and medical devices trading division (EUR 42.9 million, previous year: EUR 17.8 million).

The Group’s operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -10.8 million and was significantly lower than in the previous year (EUR 26.4 million). This was again due to high investments in the development and implementation of the new IT platform architecture for sales, as well as for customer and data processing relating to personalized dietary supplements and cosmetics. This project was largely completed in the 2025 fiscal year. Furthermore, significantly fewer provisions were released than in the previous year.

Despite the transformation and high expenses, the fiscal year was concluded as planned with a positive result. Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 18.5 million).

Darwin AG continues to maintain a solid financial position. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to around EUR 12.5 million at the end of the year (previous year: EUR 20.7 million). In addition, the company held securities worth approximately EUR 40 million (2024: EUR 57.8 million).

Guidance

In January 2026, Darwin AG published its guidance for the 2026 fiscal year and an outlook for the following years. Revenues of more than €65 million and a positive EBIT were projected for 2026. Due to the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the associated economic weakness in the core European markets and short-term changes in the operating environment for online sales, the business environment in the current fiscal year is more challenging than previously anticipated. The Management Board currently continues to anticipate a moderate increase in Group revenue. The Group will issue a guidance regarding the exact development of revenue and earnings once this can be done with sufficient certainty.

The Management Board emphasizes that the Group's business model and those of its subsidiaries are intact and that, over the medium term, the group expects to see continued strong growth in revenue and earnings, particularly in the genetic testing and personalized products business segment. Due to the uncertainties described above, the long-term outlook is not confirmed in terms of timing or volume.

About Darwin AG

The “Darwin Group” (i.e. Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. More information: https://darwin-biotech.com/

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