Service, Service, Service. Wir von BNP Paribas Zertifikate sagen "Ja" zu Austria. Sagen Sie "Ja" bei der Wahl für uns als Service-Anbieter des Jahres. -W-

Novogenia Aktie

Novogenia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C35W / ISIN: DE000A3C35W0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 10:00:03

EQS-News: Darwin AG to Present at Invest 2026 in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum in Frankfurt

EQS-News: Darwin AG / Key word(s): Conference
Darwin AG to Present at Invest 2026 in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum in Frankfurt

09.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Darwin AG to Present at Invest 2026 in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum in Frankfurt

Munich, April 9, 2026 – Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) will be participating in two capital markets conferences in spring 2026, namely the Invest conference in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum (German Spring Conference 2026) in Frankfurt. At both conferences, members of the management team will be giving a presentation on the company, its equity story, as well as recent developments, and will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Invest, the leading expo for finance and investment, will take place from April 17 to 18, 2026, at Messe Stuttgart. The conference is targeted at retail investors and covers a broad range of investment types and topics across the finance sector.

Guided by the theme “Invest in the Future of Precision Health,” Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Darwin AG, will present the Company’s equity story on April 17, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. and provide an exclusive insight into how personalized solutions are shaping tomorrow’s healthcare market.

Interested visitors can meet the management of Darwin AG on-site in Hall 4, Booth 4E32, to learn about personalized health and the products of Darwin AG as well as its subsidiaries. Further information about Invest can be found here.

The Equity Forum’s 2026 Spring Conference will take place from May 11 to 12, 2026, at the Flemings Selection Hotel in Frankfurt. It is a MiFID II-compliant professional event for institutional investors, financial analysts, as well as venture capital and private equity investors. Darwin AG will present a corporate update and audited financial results for 2025 to investors, analysts, and financial journalists, and will also provide an operational and strategic outlook. The 2025 consolidated financial statements will be published in the Annual Report on May 12, 2026.

The presentation will take place on May 12, 2026, from 9:20 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Following the presentation, Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Darwin AG, will be available for one-on-one meetings. Individual meetings can be scheduled via the event tool on the conference website. More information about the 2026 German Spring Conference can be found here.

 

About Darwin AG

The “Darwin Group” (i.e. Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. More information: https://darwin-biotech.com/

 

Contact

Darwin AG
7 Brienner Street
80333 Munich
Tel: +49 89 - 20 500 450
investor.relations@darwin-biotech.com		 Media Contact
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 - 210 228-0
darwin@mc-services.eu
 
 

 


09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2305190  09.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novogenia Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novogenia Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novogenia Holding AG Inhaber-Akt 8,40 3,70% Novogenia Holding AG Inhaber-Akt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe in Nahost wackelt: ATX schwach -- DAX fällt unter 24.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich klar im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen