EQS-News: Darwin AG to Present at Invest 2026 in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum in Frankfurt

EQS-News: Darwin AG / Key word(s): Conference

Darwin AG to Present at Invest 2026 in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum in Frankfurt



09.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Darwin AG to Present at Invest 2026 in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum in Frankfurt

Munich, April 9, 2026 – Darwin AG (ISIN DE000A3C35W0) will be participating in two capital markets conferences in spring 2026, namely the Invest conference in Stuttgart and the Equity Forum (German Spring Conference 2026) in Frankfurt. At both conferences, members of the management team will be giving a presentation on the company, its equity story, as well as recent developments, and will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Invest, the leading expo for finance and investment, will take place from April 17 to 18, 2026, at Messe Stuttgart. The conference is targeted at retail investors and covers a broad range of investment types and topics across the finance sector.

Guided by the theme “Invest in the Future of Precision Health,” Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Darwin AG, will present the Company’s equity story on April 17, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. and provide an exclusive insight into how personalized solutions are shaping tomorrow’s healthcare market.

Interested visitors can meet the management of Darwin AG on-site in Hall 4, Booth 4E32, to learn about personalized health and the products of Darwin AG as well as its subsidiaries. Further information about Invest can be found here.

The Equity Forum’s 2026 Spring Conference will take place from May 11 to 12, 2026, at the Flemings Selection Hotel in Frankfurt. It is a MiFID II-compliant professional event for institutional investors, financial analysts, as well as venture capital and private equity investors. Darwin AG will present a corporate update and audited financial results for 2025 to investors, analysts, and financial journalists, and will also provide an operational and strategic outlook. The 2025 consolidated financial statements will be published in the Annual Report on May 12, 2026.

The presentation will take place on May 12, 2026, from 9:20 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Following the presentation, Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, CEO of Darwin AG, will be available for one-on-one meetings. Individual meetings can be scheduled via the event tool on the conference website. More information about the 2026 German Spring Conference can be found here.

About Darwin AG

The “Darwin Group” (i.e. Darwin AG including its subsidiaries), headquartered in Munich (Germany), is a European healthcare company, particularly active in the field of human genetics and the development of personalized products based on genetic analysis. The genetic analyses conducted in the company’s own laboratory are used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases, as well as in the production of individually tailored nutritional supplements and cosmetics. Darwin also acts as a partner to physicians, therapists, pharmacists, nutritionists, and fitness trainers, helping to ensure treatment or support that is as optimal as possible for the patient’s or client’s needs by analyzing their respective genetic predispositions. In addition, Darwin holds investments in innovative companies in the biotech, healthcare, and life sciences sectors. More information: https://darwin-biotech.com/

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