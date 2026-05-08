EQS-News: DATAGROUP Acquires Dutch IT Service Provider Valid Managed Services

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Takeover

DATAGROUP Acquires Dutch IT Service Provider Valid Managed Services



08.05.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATAGROUP Acquires Dutch IT Service Provider Valid Managed Services

Pliezhausen, May 8, 2026 – DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has reached an agreement to acquire the Dutch IT service provider Valid Managed Services B.V. With this transaction, DATAGROUP is advancing its internationalization and strategically expanding its presence in other European countries.

Valid Managed Services B.V. (“Valid MS”) is a managed service provider and an operating company of Valid founded in 1999. Valid MS is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The company employs approximately 180 people and generates annual revenue of around 35 million euros. Its service portfolio includes managed services and consulting services in the areas of Modern Workplace, infrastructure, networks and security & compliance. The services are primarily aimed at medium-sized and larger companies. Valid has an established customer base and a standardized service offering in combination with customer specific services. This structure provides opportunities for further development, particularly in the area of managed services.

“The merger with DATAGROUP opens up new opportunities for our customers and our employees. We share the same vision of a technology-driven IT service model. Standardized where possible and customer specific services where needed. The CORBOX platform of DATAGROUP offers ample opportunities to realize benefits for our customers. We look forward to achieving further growth together in the Netherlands and beyond,” said Dis Valcq, Co-CEO and founder of Valid.

The acquisition is part of DATAGROUP’s long-term strategy to become a leading European IT service provider. The acquisition of Valid represents a first step toward establishing a European presence. As part of the integration, existing services in the area of managed services and international customer relationships will be further developed.

“DATAGROUP has many years of experience in integrating companies. With Valid, we are now completing our first acquisition outside Germany. We look forward to working with the local team and welcome them to DATAGROUP,” adds Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the coming months.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of Germany’s leading IT service companies. Approximately 4,000 employees at locations throughout Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider that manages IT workstations worldwide for medium-sized and large enterprises as well as public sector clients. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. Its acquisition strategy is characterized above all by the optimal integration of new companies. Through its “buy and turn around” or “buy and build” strategy, DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process.

www.datagroup.de



Contact

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de