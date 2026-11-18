DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
|
18.11.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste Honored at the ISG Paragon Awards for Innovation
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EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste Honored at the ISG Paragon Awards for Innovation
Pliezhausen, November 18, 2026 – DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste GmbH were honored in the Innovation category at the international ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2026. The award recognized a joint project to modernize EEW’s IT infrastructure. The award from the Information Services Group (ISG) honors innovative projects and successful collaborations between companies and IT service providers.
Anke Banaschewski
18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YEV7
|WKN:
|A41YEV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|LEI Code:
|391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
|EQS News ID:
|2436582
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436582 18.11.2026 CET/CEST
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