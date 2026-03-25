EQS-News: DATAGROUP Expands Executive Board: Niels Ackermann Will Become Chief Financial Officer Starting 1 June 2026

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel

DATAGROUP Expands Executive Board: Niels Ackermann Will Become Chief Financial Officer Starting 1 June 2026



25.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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DATAGROUP Expands Executive Board: Niels Ackermann Will Become Chief Financial Officer Starting 1 June 2026



Pliezhausen, 25 March 2026 – DATAGROUP SE expands its Executive Board: Starting 1 June 2026 Niels Ackermann is appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company thus complements its leadership structure with an independent CFO position. To date, the responsibilities regarding the finance department have been handled by the CEO, Andreas Baresel.

By expanding the Executive Board, DATAGROUP SE strengthens its finance function as part of the continued growth strategy. Niels Ackermann has more than 25 years of international leadership and management experience in CFO and CEO positions in private and publicly listed companies. His key areas include the building and further development of private-equity-backed organizations, as well as implementing buy-and-build strategies.

Niels Ackermann has held executive roles at European healthcare providers, in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as hold leadership roles in medium-sized industrial companies, where he was responsible for finance and accounting, controlling, treasury, M&A, IT, HR, and legal and compliance. Additionally, he brings investment banking experience from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and is equipped with an extensive know how in capital market transactions, leveraged buyout (LBO) structures, and M&A processes.

Max H.-H. Schaber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE, stated: “With Niels Ackermann DATAGROUP wins a very experienced finance expert. His international CFO experience, his deeper understanding of financing and M&A topics as well as his track record in building high-growth organizations will play a crucial role in the further development of DATAGROUP.”

In his new role Niels Ackerman, together with the management team, will further drive organic growth and will help shape the long-term buy-and-build strategy in the German and European market.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 4,000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its buy-and-turnaround strategy and its buy-and-build strategy.

Contact

AnkeBanaschewski

Investor Relations&Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de