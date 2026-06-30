EQS-News: DATAGROUP Expands Multicloud Portfolio with Sovereign Delos Cloud for the Public Sector

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Expands Multicloud Portfolio with Sovereign Delos Cloud for the Public Sector



30.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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DATAGROUP Expands Multicloud Portfolio with Sovereign Delos Cloud for the Public Sector



Pliezhausen, June 30, 2026 – DATAGROUP is expanding its multicloud portfolio to include the Delos Cloud, thereby specifically strengthening its offerings for public sector clients. The new cloud platform is based on Microsoft technology and is operated by Delos Cloud GmbH, a subsidiary of SAP. This gives government agencies and public institutions access to sovereign Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 services while meeting Germany’s stringent requirements for data protection, compliance, and digital sovereignty.

DATAGROUP supports public sector clients in their digital transformation and, as part of this effort, is expanding its cloud portfolio to include the Delos Cloud. It combines familiar Microsoft technologies with additional requirements for data sovereignty and regulatory control.

With the Delos Cloud, DATAGROUP is expanding its multicloud portfolio to include a cloud environment based on Microsoft technology that was developed specifically for public sector clients. Public institutions gain access to Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 services in a cloud environment specifically developed for the German public sector. The scope of services includes, among others, Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Azure services for infrastructure and business applications.

The Delos Cloud meets key requirements of the so-called “Red Lines” established by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for sovereign cloud offerings in the public sector. These include, among other things, local data storage, controlled operational processes, technical self-sufficiency, and comprehensive security and compliance requirements.

By expanding its multicloud portfolio, DATAGROUP is further strengthening its position as a leading IT partner for secure and future-proof cloud services. Customers benefit from comprehensive consulting, migration, and the operation of modern cloud infrastructures from a single source.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers.Around 4000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

Contact

AnkeBanaschewski

Investor Relations&Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de