EQS-News: DATAGROUP had a very good start to the year

Revenue +3.7 %; EBITDA +2.4 %; EBIT +13.0 %; EPS +16.9 % compared to prior-year period

Pliezhausen, 21 February 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has again posted very good results for the first quarter of FY 2022/2023. As such, DATAGROUP once again confirms the success of the strategy to focus on long-term contracts with recurring revenue with its CORBOX service-as-a-product approach.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year (01.10. 31.12.2022) revenue grew by 3.7 % from EUR 123.2m to EUR 127.7m. The increase in revenue was driven by an expansion of the customer base, by cross selling as well as by upselling among existing customers. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 13.0 % to EUR 11.5m (PY EUR 10.2m), the EBIT margin increased significantly from 8.3 % to 9.0 % and thus meets the managements mid-term ambition. The substantial increase confirms the adopted strategy to improve the CAPEX ratio (CAPEX vs. service revenue). Operating earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 2.4 % to EUR 19.7m (PY EUR 19.2m). The EBITDA margin stood at 15.4 %. Earnings per share were 87 cents compared to 74 cents in the previous year, corresponding to an increase by 16.9 %.

I am very happy about this successful start to the new year, CEO Andreas Baresel comments the quarterly result. In a challenging macroeconomic environment with strong Inflation and a demanding job market we have continued to expand the business and increase profitability. We have addressed wage inflation with a higher degree of digitization and automation in the provision of our services, which has also relieved our employees of easy, repetitive activities, Andreas Baresel continues.

CORBOX ensures stable Business Peformance

CORBOX, the modular and combinable suite of IT services, covers all areas of IT operations in companies. Thanks to standardization and highest quality standards, DATAGROUP makes IT simple for its customers. The strong order intake of the past twelve months is reflected in the positive development of the CORBOX core business in the current financial year.

Traditionally, an outlook for the current fiscal year is provided at the Annual General Meeting which this year will again be hosted in physical presence at the companys headquarters in Pliezhausen. For comprehensive information on the General Meeting please visit datagroup.de/agm.

Strong demand for AI-based Digitization Competence

As the engine room of digitalization, DATAGROUP provides its customers with digitalization projects, AI-based services, the development of software robots as well as support in cloud development. Subsidiary Almato contributes to the development of digital assistants, e.g., for the automation of back-office processes.

One example of Almatos efficiency in this area is used by DATAGROUP itself: The CORBOT has been developed for the Service Desk. This AI-based tool supports employees in ticket classification, which gives them more time for customer consulting and other demanding tasks.

DATAGROUP will host a conference call on the quarterly result with the Management Board. It is scheduled for 21 February 2023, at 10:00 AM (CET). You will find the login details for the conference call under https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/802325058811373399. A recording of the webcast will be provided after the event.



Financial Calendar

21.02.2023 10:00 AM (CET): Conference call on Q1 Results

02.-03.03.2023 Metzler Small and Micro Cap Day, Frankfurt am Main

09.03.2023 Annual General Meeting

03.-04.05.2023 Munich Capital Market Conference, Munich

15.-17.05.2023 Equity Forum Spring Conference, Munich

23.05.2023 Publication of Q2 and H1 Results

23.-24.05.2023 Berenberg European Conference 2023, New York

31.05.-01.06.2023 Quirin Champions Conference, Frankfurt am Main

24.08.2023 Publication of Q3 Results

13.09.2023 Zurich Capital Market Conference, Zurich



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.

