DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
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13.08.2026 07:30:05
EQS-News: DATAGROUP Lowers Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025/2026
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EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DATAGROUP Lowers Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025/2026
Pliezhausen, August 13, 2026 – DATAGROUP SE (ISIN DEO00A41YEV7) today announced an updated forecast for fiscal year 2025/2026 (October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026). In a market environment that remains subdued, as previously communicated, revenue is expected to range from EUR 565-575m, thus remaining at the prior-year level (prior year: EUR 566m). Earnings performance will be influenced both by the market environment and by special factors, particularly those related to the implementation of strategic measures.
EBITDA is therefore estimated at EUR 71-74m (previous year: EUR 84.1m), while EBIT is expected to range from EUR 33-36m (previous year: EUR 47.3m). DATAGROUP had previously anticipated slight year-over-year increases in both EBITDA and EBIT.
According to current estimates, the deviation from the previous forecast is primarily due to one-time effects totaling EUR 10 to 11m related to the strategic measures. These strategic measures represent investments in future-oriented fields and, following the announced flat revenue trend, are intended to drive future growth.
About DATAGROUP
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YEV7
|WKN:
|A41YEV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|LEI Code:
|391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
|EQS News ID:
|2381804
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381804 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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