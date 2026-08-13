DATAGROUP Aktie

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WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7

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13.08.2026 07:30:05

EQS-News: DATAGROUP Lowers Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DATAGROUP Lowers Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

13.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Lowers Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

 Pliezhausen, August 13, 2026 – DATAGROUP SE (ISIN DEO00A41YEV7) today announced an updated forecast for fiscal year 2025/2026 (October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026). In a market environment that remains subdued, as previously communicated, revenue is expected to range from EUR 565-575m, thus remaining at the prior-year level (prior year: EUR 566m). Earnings performance will be influenced both by the market environment and by special factors, particularly those related to the implementation of strategic measures.

EBITDA is therefore estimated at EUR 71-74m (previous year: EUR 84.1m), while EBIT is expected to range from EUR 33-36m (previous year: EUR 47.3m). DATAGROUP had previously anticipated slight year-over-year increases in both EBITDA and EBIT.

According to current estimates, the deviation from the previous forecast is primarily due to one-time effects totaling EUR 10 to 11m related to the strategic measures. These strategic measures represent investments in future-oriented fields and, following the announced flat revenue trend, are intended to drive future growth.

 

About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Approximately 4,000 employees at locations throughout Germany and, since June 2026, also in the Netherlands design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

CONTACT
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de

 

 



 

13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 711 4900 500
Fax: +49 711 41079 220
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
WKN: A41YEV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
LEI Code: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
EQS News ID: 2381804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381804  13.08.2026 CET/CEST

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