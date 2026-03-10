EQS-News: DATAGROUP Receives Lünendonk B2B Service Award in the “Performance” Category

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Receives Lünendonk B2B Service Award in the “Performance” Category



10.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 10 March 2026 – On 9 March 2026, DATAGROUP was honored with the Lünendonk B2B Service Award in the “Performance” category. The independent jury recognized the IT service provider’s long-term, sustainable growth as well as the successful integration of numerous acquisitions into a high-performance company.

The Lünendonk B2B Service Award honors companies that stand out through continuous growth and sustainable corporate development. The winners are not selected by Lünendonk itself but by an independent jury of journalists from leading business and trade media. The selection is made anonymously from a pool of candidates proposed by Lünendonk and is considered a qualified judgment by independent market observers.

The assessment in the “Performance” category is based on verifiable metrics such as revenue development, employee growth, and the sustainable development of the company.

Sustainable Growth Driven by a Consistent Strategy

DATAGROUP particularly impressed the jury with its long-term growth strategy. Since going public in 2006, the company has acquired and successfully integrated more than 30 IT firms. On this basis, DATAGROUP has developed into an integrated IT service provider with a clear focus on managed services.

Today, more than 80 percent of DATAGROUP’s revenue comes from long-term service contracts. A high share of contract renewals as well as cross-selling and upselling additionally contribute to stable business development. In addition to growth through acquisitions, the company also records organic growth because of successful integration and continuous improvement.

“This award confirms the consistent execution of our strategy,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP, after accepting the award on 9 March. “Our growth is based on long-term customer relationships, a strong managed services business, and the successful integration of new companies into a shared organization.”

From a Regional Software Provider to an IT Service Company

DATAGROUP’s roots go back to 1983, when Max Schaber founded the company in the Stuttgart region. When DATAGROUP went public in 2006, it generated around 30 million euros in revenue. In 2011, with revenue of 146 million euros, the company was listed for the first time in the Lünendonk ranking of leading IT service providers.

A major milestone came in 2014 with the introduction of the modular CORBOX service portfolio. With these clearly structured managed services offering, DATAGROUP established the basis for scalable growth and long-term service contracts. Today, CORBOX represents the central service portfolio of DATAGROUP for operating modern IT infrastructures and business applications. The company’s current revenue exceeds 565 million euros.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

