05.04.2023 18:04:31

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires systemzwo GmbH and Strengthens its Presence in Ulm

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Investment
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires systemzwo GmbH and Strengthens its Presence in Ulm

05.04.2023 / 18:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pliezhausen, 5 April 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) acquires systemzwo GmbH, a system house which is based in Ulm. This acquisition will significantly expand its market presence in the Ulm region. systemzwo GmbH is the 30th acquisition of IT service provider DATAGROUP since its IPO in 2006.

systemzwo GmbH was founded in 2007 and supports Mittelstand companies in Ulm with a current headcount of 38 employees. Its customer portfolio is a substantial addition to the existing client base of DATAGOUP in this region. The IT service provider thus continues to expand its regional presence in Ulm and strengthens its business with its CORBOX IT service portfolio. The modular CORBOX services cover the full breadth of corporate IT from data center to service desk, and the services can be flexibly combined according to the customers needs.

systemzwo GmbH is a very good addition to DATAGROUP. With this company that is rooted in the Ulm region, we are excellently positioned to continue to grow in the Ulm metropolitan region. We can assist our customers on site with our CORBOX IT service portfolio, giving them a solid basis for their business, and support their digital transformation, explains Oliver Thome, Management Board member of DATAGROUP and responsible for Finances, Investor Relations and M&A.

I am very much looking forward to becoming a part of DATAGROUP. It allows us to offer a long-term forward-looking perspective to our employees and customers and expand our existing business with the comprehensive IT services of DATAGROUP, explains Björn Semjan, founder and Managing Director of systemzwo GmbH, who will continue to lead the business in his role as Managing Director.

This is the 30th acquisition of IT service provider DATAGROUP since the IPO in 2006. The acquisition of companies, which are a reasonable addition to the customer base, portfolio, or regional presence of DATAGROUP has been a part of the strategy from the very beginning.  Numerous successful acquisitions of the past are evidence of the well-proven approach 100 days DATAGROUP. It enables DATAGROUP to grow quickly and develop new lines of business.

The transaction comprises 100 % of the shares in the company. systemzwo generated revenue of almost EUR 13m in the last fiscal year and will presumably be consolidated in the DATAGROUP Group with effect of 1 April 2023. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.
 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.


