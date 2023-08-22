EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Awarded Leader Status in ISG Provider Lens Study Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Study

Pliezhausen, 22 August 2023. Following intense market observation and comparison with competitors, DATAGROUP has been awarded Leader status in the internationally renowned Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services study 2023 by ISG Provider Lens in the fields of Managed Services for Midmarket and Managed Hosting for Midmarket.

DATAGROUP presents itself as a popular IT provider for midmarket companies, which undergoes continuous development and expansion, Wolfgang Heinhaus, Distinguished Lead Analyst for IT Infrastructure Research & Consulting at ISG explains the decision for the award. That DATAGROUP excels in cloud services and is always prepared to provide forward-looking services is evident from the Enterprise Cloud made in Germany offering. The service stands for cloud services which are exclusively hosted in data centers in Germany with no data being submitted to foreign countries. Furthermore, DATAGROUPs employees and processes around enterprise cloud are certified according to the highest German standards. And the hardware and software used for the cloud services also meets the highest requirements.

ISG has also been convinced by the full-service offering of DATAGROUP. DATAGROUP presents a versatile modular system of standardized IT outsourcing services providing everything customers could possibly need for seamless and efficient IT operations in their companies, Wolfgang Heinhaus of ISG continues. This full-service concept holds true for both the entire corporate IT, which is reflected in the CORBOX service portfolio of DATAGROUP, and the cloud services which form an integral part. It is a competitive differentiator of DATAGROUP that the cloud is placed at the customers disposal fully configured and ready to operate. After that, the DATAGROUP experts also ensure the smooth operations and can provide a large number of managed services in the cloud such as application management.

This outstanding positioning by ISG is proof of our excellent products for midmarket companies around the theme of cloud. We do not only provide top notch services, but it is also especially the coordinated interaction of our cloud solutions that makes it stand out. The award also proves that our focus with an independent Enterprise Cloud made in Germany pays off, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.

The current research of ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, demonstrates the strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators of providers of managed services and colocation services in Germany. The Managed Services for Midmarket segment assesses a providers ability to offer ongoing management services for private and hybrid clouds and traditional data center infrastructure and platforms. The Managed Hosting for Midmarkets segment assesses the offers for standalone hosting solutions for midmarket customers. The detailed results of the study are available for download on DATAGROUPs website.



Download of the study

The study is available for download on the DATAGROUP website: https://www.datagroup.de/isg-cloud/



About ISG Provider Lens

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISGs global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISGs enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services across multiple geographies globally. For more information about the ISG Provider Lens research visit https://isg-one.com/research/isg-provider-lens



About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries. A global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information visit https://www.isg-one.com



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.

