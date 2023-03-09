EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Increases Dividend to EUR 1.10

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Increases Dividend to EUR 1.10



09.03.2023 / 15:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATAGROUP Increases Dividend to EUR 1.10



Pliezhausen, 9 March 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today has held its Annual General Meeting at the company headquarters near Stuttgart. The shareholders voted in favor of a dividend increase to EUR 1.10. In this way, shareholders benefit from the record result of fiscal year 2021/2022. In its forecast for the current fiscal year, the Management Board projects continuing growth: Revenue is expected to rise to EUR 520 540m, EBITDA to EUR 76 80m, and EBIT to EUR 45 48m.

After the General Annual Meetings were held virtually in the last two years, DATAGROUP SE today welcomed 130 shareholders at the company headquarters in Pliezhausen. This means that 73.9 % of the share capital entitled to vote was represented. All items on the agenda were approved by a large majority, including the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share (previous year EUR 1.00) from retained earnings. This corresponds to approximately 41,5 % of the net income of fiscal year 2021/2022 and is in line with the usual range of DATAGROUPs dividend policy. DATAGROUP has again set new records in fiscal year 2021/2022. We would like our shareholders to participate in this strong development, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP SE. IT is the foundation across all industries for a companys success. Our good results in the past fiscal year and the numerous awards demonstrate that customers believe in us as a reliable IT partner. We are excellently positioned to benefit from growth opportunities in the future as well.

This confident outlook is also reflected in the guidance for the current fiscal year 2022/2023, which the Management Board traditionally presented at the Annual General Meeting. DATAGROUPs Management Board expects revenue to increase to EUR 520 540m. EBITDA is expected to grow to EUR 76 80m, EBIT to EUR 45 48m.

One of the items on the agenda was the creation of new authorized capital 2023, which enables the company, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital once or several times until 8 March 2028 by issuing a total of up to 4,174,500 new shares. The proposed resolution to change the Articles of Association was also approved. It will provide the company with the greatest possible flexibility as General Meetings may also be held virtually going forward. Furthermore, the General Meeting approved the authorization to issue convertible bonds, the authorization to exclude subscription rights in this context, the creation of the contingent capital 2023 and the corresponding amendments in the Articles of Association, as well as the renewed authorization to acquire and use treasury shares.



DATAGROUP publishes Sustainability Report

At the General Meeting, the Management Board also presented the 2023 Sustainability Report. The updated report bundles information about the measures taken by the company in the areas of governance, environment as well as social commitment and people at DATAGROUP. We live cooperative partnerships not only with our customers but also with our employees and we pursue this approach in the regions we are active in, explains Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Chief Human Resources Officer, Strategy and Organization. These values are also reflected in our report. We dedicate a great deal of time to the areas of employee recruitment and retention because our experts on all levels are the foundation of our success.



Positive business performance in the current fiscal year

We have set a new record in fiscal year 2021/2022 with half a billion in revenue, says Oliver Thome, Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations and M&A. In the current fiscal year, we want to break this record again and we are on a successful path to do so. We had a very good start to the fiscal year and are confident that it will continue to develop in line with the guidance.



Financial Calendar

03.-04.05.2023 Munich Capital Market Conference, Munich

15.-17.05.2023 Equity Forum Spring Conference, Munich

23.05.2023 Publication of Q2 and H1 Results

23.-24.05.2023 Berenberg European Conference 2023, New York

31.05.-01.06.2023 Quirin Champions Conference, Frankfurt am Main

24.08.2023 Publication of Q3 Results

13.09.2023 Zurich Capital Market Conference, Zurich



Contact

Claudia Erning

Investor Relations

T +49 7127 970-015

Claudia.erning@datagroup.de

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.