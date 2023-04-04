EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Increases its Stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH to 100 %

|
Pliezhausen, 4 April 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) increases its stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH from 70 % to 100 % with effect from 3 April 2023. The first stake in the Bad Kreuznach-based IT service provider was acquired in May 2021. At that time, the agreement included an option to buy the remaining 30 % of the shares in two years time. This step marks the end of the two-year transition phase.
Founded in 1990, URANO Informationssysteme GmbH has 300 employees providing IT services for customers from the private and public sectors. In May 2021, DATAGROUP SE acquired 70 % of the companys shares. As per 3 April 2023, the shareholding has been increased to 100 %. Following the successful completion of the two-year transition phase, Andreas Krafft, founder and Managing Director of URANO, now also hands over the reins to his colleague Sebastian Schmalenbach. He has already been a member of the management of URANO for two years.
I look forward to continue the successful partnership with DATAGROUP, says Sebastian Schmalenbach, Managing Director of URANO. With the CORBOX, the service portfolio of DATAGROUP, we can provide an even wider range of IT services to our customers and will further expand our business.
The CORBOX is a modular portfolio covering the full breadth of corporate IT from data center to service desk, and the services can be flexibly combined according to the customers needs. As a part of DATAGROUP, URANO saw a new record year with revenues of almost EUR 78m in the last fiscal year.
DATAGROUP and URANO have grown together over the last two years. We can already look back on many joint projects and shared successes, explains Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Andreas Krafft and Eva Beuscher for their work, and we are very pleased that 100 % of URANO will be a part of DATAGROUP going forward.
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy
