EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP named 'Top 15 Sourcing Standout' by ISG

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Study

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP named 'Top 15 Sourcing Standout' by ISG



25.07.2023 / 08:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATAGROUP named "Top 15 Sourcing Standout" by ISG



Pliezhausen, 25 July 2023. DATAGROUP has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG (Information Services Group), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. DATAGROUP is among the Top 15 Service & Technology Providers in ISGs "Booming 15" category for EMEA based on annual contract value (ACV) awarded over the the last 12 months, according to the 1Q23 Global ISG Index. It is the first time DATAGROUP has been recognized by ISG as a Top 15 Sourcing Standout.

DATAGROUP's inclusion in the ISG Index provider leader boards is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter. The ISG Index is recognized as an authoritative source of market information on the global technology and business services industry.

"We are very pleased to be recognized by ISG. Our ACV awarded over the past 12 months proves that our modular IT service portfolio precisely meets the needs of companies for the digitalization of their business processes and worry-free IT operations," says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. "Our customers see the great added value of the CORBOX IT service portfolio.

Baresel added: This value is also reflected in the successful development of CORBOX's core business in the past fiscal year. In addition, DATAGROUP expects that the positive order development will continue, as further new contracts were recently concluded with numerous customers.

The ISG Index, now in its 82nd consecutive quarter, provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter, the ISG Index identifies the top 15 commercial suppliers in the categories of Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion), and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. Each top 15 category includes vendors competing in the traditional sourcing market and those operating in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS vendors.



About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. About 3,500 employees at locations all over Germany design, implement and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider and manages IT workstations for medium-sized and large companies as well as public clients worldwide. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is characterized above all by optimal integration of the new companies. Through its "buy and turn around" or "buy and build" strategy, DATAGROUP actively participates in the consolidation process of the IT service market.

www.datagroup.de



Contact

Jelena Hauß

Corporate Communications

presse@datagroup.de