EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Secures Additional Funding with a Volume of EUR 70m

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Secures Additional Funding with a Volume of EUR 70m



06.03.2023

Pliezhausen, 6 March 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) announces issuance of new promissory notes with a volume of EUR 30m. Combined with additional working capital lines of EUR 40m, the company secures financial resources amounting to EUR 70m which are planned to be used for future growth and acquisitions.

The current 2019 promissory note loans with a volume of EUR 69m and maturities of five and seven years will provide the company with attractive interest rates until March 2024 and March 2026. The new finance structure adds another promissory note loan of EUR 30m and additional working capital lines of EUR 40m to the existing one. As such, it is much more flexible and breathes in line with the concrete liquidity needs and interest rate movements. Furthermore, all financing partners said they were highly interested in accompanying DATAGROUPs growth with additional funds even beyond this limit. To this end, flexible lines and loans can be made available in the short term to finance further acquisitions.

The promissory note loan has a maturity of four years and is subject to variable interest rates. They were both placed at the lower end of the interest margin. With this placement, DATAGROUP ensures a high level of planning security and financial stability. The transaction was accompanied by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. The new working capital lines totaling EUR 40m have a term of four years.

DATAGROUP CFO Oliver Thome comments: The new financing structure creates very flexible scope for the companys organic growth as well as for investments and acquisitions. Thanks to our strong cash flows we will repay our liabilities in the usual manner over the next few years. We are very happy that the vast majority of the promissory notes have again been placed with our principal banks. This is evidence of the established and trusting cooperation with the banks around the companys headquarters and an indication of trust in our company, in our growth path, and the solidity of the management.



Financial Calendar

09.03.2023 Annual General Meeting

03.-04.05.2023 Munich Capital Market Conference, Munich

15.-17.05.2023 Equity Forum Spring Conference, Munich

23.05.2023 Publication of Q2 and H1 Results

23.-24.05.2023 Berenberg European Conference 2023, New York

31.05.-01.06.2023 Quirin Champions Conference, Frankfurt am Main

24.08.2023 Publication of Q3 Results

13.09.2023 Zurich Capital Market Conference, Zurich



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.