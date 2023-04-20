|
20.04.2023 14:59:58
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Signs New Outsourcing Agreement with NBank
|
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pliezhausen, 20 April 2023. Hannover-based NBank is the investment and business promotion bank of the federal state of Lower Saxony. The bank provides advice on and approves the funding programs from federal state, national and EU resources. As a state development institution, its areas of responsibility include the promotion of the economy, the labor market, housing, and infrastructure. NBank provides loans and subsidies to Mittelstand companies, start-ups, and freelancers amongst others.
The collaboration will focus on the provision of data center services, e.g. the hosting and operation of the SAP core systems as well as the data warehouse. The modular design of DATAGROUPs CORBOX suite of services enables a customized selection of standard services. This means that the performance is complemented by other services of the CORBOX family such as service desk, security, database services, network, and various cross-divisional functions.
Since February 2023, DATAGROUP has been in a transition phase with NBank. Each of the services will gradually be updated in a transformation process to state-of-the-art CORBOX standards.
We are very pleased that we have DATAGROUP by our side as a professional and service-oriented service provider. The requirements in the banking sector are very high. DATAGROUP has the necessary expertise and skills.
We welcome the extension of our partnership with NBank. It is a confirmation of our IT expertise in the financial services industry.
For more information about NBank please visit www.nbank.de.
Contact
DATAGROUP SE
Jelena Hauß
Corporate Communication
T +49 711 49005 10 157
presse@datagroup.de
20.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1613175
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1613175 20.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DATAGROUP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
20.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Signs New Outsourcing Agreement with NBank (EQS Group)
|
20.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP schließt neuen Outsourcing-Vertrag mit NBank (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires systemzwo GmbH and Strengthens its Presence in Ulm (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP übernimmt systemzwo GmbH und stärkt Präsenz am Standort Ulm (EQS Group)
|
04.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Increases its Stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH to 100 % (EQS Group)
|
04.04.23
|EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP erhöht Anteile an der URANO Informationssysteme GmbH auf 100 % (EQS Group)