EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Signs New Outsourcing Agreement with NBank

Pliezhausen, 20 April 2023. Hannover-based NBank is the investment and business promotion bank of the federal state of Lower Saxony. The bank provides advice on and approves the funding programs from federal state, national and EU resources. As a state development institution, its areas of responsibility include the promotion of the economy, the labor market, housing, and infrastructure. NBank provides loans and subsidies to Mittelstand companies, start-ups, and freelancers amongst others.

The collaboration will focus on the provision of data center services, e.g. the hosting and operation of the SAP core systems as well as the data warehouse. The modular design of DATAGROUPs CORBOX suite of services enables a customized selection of standard services. This means that the performance is complemented by other services of the CORBOX family such as service desk, security, database services, network, and various cross-divisional functions.

Since February 2023, DATAGROUP has been in a transition phase with NBank. Each of the services will gradually be updated in a transformation process to state-of-the-art CORBOX standards.

We are very pleased that we have DATAGROUP by our side as a professional and service-oriented service provider. The requirements in the banking sector are very high. DATAGROUP has the necessary expertise and skills.

Jens Blum, Head of Organization/IT, NBank

We welcome the extension of our partnership with NBank. It is a confirmation of our IT expertise in the financial services industry.

Dr. Jan Saat, Divisional Director Banking & Insurance at DATAGROUP

