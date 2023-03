EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022/2023

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Forecast

DATAGROUP SE: Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022/2023



09.03.2023 / 12:53 CET/CEST

Executive Board Announces Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Pliezhausen, 09 March 2023. At today's Annual General Meeting of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S), the Managing Board just announced the forecast for the current fiscal year (01.10.2022 30.09.2023). Turnover is expected to increase to EUR 520 540m, EBITDA to EUR 76 80m and EBIT to EUR 45 48m.

Investor Relations

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen T +49-7127-970-015

F +49-7127-970-033

Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de

