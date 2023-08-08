EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: Stadtwerke Neuss Relies on the IT of DATAGROUP

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stadtwerke Neuss Relies on the IT of DATAGROUP



Pliezhausen, 08 August 2023. Stadtwerke Neuss has decided to partner with IT service provider DATAGROUP for a full outsourcing. As part of a first generation outsourcing, DATAGROUP will be in charge of all of the companys IT services.

DATAGROUP provides the entire IT services for the municipal utilities company. This includes the operation of servers in the DATAGROUP Data Center and of basic services, network services, client services, mail services on the basis of Microsoft Exchange, messaging with Microsoft Teams, terminal services (Citrix), database operations for SQL and Oracles as well as SAP basic operations. Additionally, DATAGROUP manages the service desk and on-site support for the users. The transition has started in June 2023.

DATAGROUP has demonstrated its expertise in the tender with its many years of experience, also in the utilities industry. Stadtwerke Neuss is another customer in this industry for DATAGROUP after Stadtwerke Munich and Stadtwerke Ulm / Neu-Ulm amongst others. Alongside the companys expertise and capacities, DATAGROUP has made a great impression by being a partner at eye-level during the entire bidding process, says Stefan Isselhort, head of the corporate IT department at Stadtwerke Neuss. The experience of DATAGROUP in our industry makes us feel we are in good hands and perfectly understood by having decided for a first generation IT outsourcing. The collaboration with DATAGROUP will support Stadtwerke in having a stronger focus on its strategic goals and successfully addressing the challenges of the digital future.



About Stadtwerke Neuss

Stadtwerke Neuss is municipal utilities and infrastructure company: More than 660 employees and a broad range of products make Stadtwerke a true service company for Neuss. The portfolio includes electricity, electric mobility, natural gas, drinking water, district heat, contracting, public transportation, mobility services, pools, an ice rink and a sauna world. The companys individual divisions provide many diverse products and services for the citizens of Neuss.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy. More information under www.datagroup.de.

