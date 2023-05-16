EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: Successful Start to the Second Half of the Year for DATAGROUP: Numerous New Customers Relying on CORBOX-IT-Services

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

DATAGROUP SE: Successful Start to the Second Half of the Year for DATAGROUP: Numerous New Customers Relying on CORBOX-IT-Services



16.05.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 16 May 2023.





Pliezhausen, 16 May 2023. The demand for the services of IT service provider DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) remains strong. Overall, at the beginning of the second half of the year, DATAGROUP was able to acquire new customers with an order volume of roughly EUR 30m and a term of between one and five years.

DATAGROUP recorded a strong order intake at the beginning of the second half of the fiscal year and has been able to win numerous new contracts from various industries since the beginning of April. The strong demand for the IT outsourcing services of the CORBOX product portfolio is an important driver of this development.

We are very proud of the trust these new customers place in us, says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. The CORBOX provides our customers with reliable and high-quality services for carefree IT. We are very pleased that the demand for our product portfolio remains strong and that we will continue to drive growth in our CORBOX core business with these new customers.

New orders range from full IT outsourcing, which includes the management of the entire IT infrastructure of a customer, to individual IT services such as Managed & Private Cloud Services, Public Cloud Services and End User Services to SAP hosting. The orders have a total volume of roughly EUR 30m, terms of between twelve months and five years and will have an impact on turnover primarily in the next fiscal year after transitions of 6-12 months.

Our IT experts ensure that our customers can fully focus on their core business by managing their IT operations and supporting them in their digital transformation no matter their line of business. We, as a company, have always placed an emphasis on a broadly diversified customer portfolio and longstanding partnerships, Andreas Baresel continues. We appreciate this excellent order intake and look forward to a good and longstanding collaboration.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.