EQS-News: DATAGROUP Signs New Contract for IT Services with Wealthcap

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

DATAGROUP Signs New Contract for IT Services with Wealthcap



30.10.2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pliezhausen, 30 October 2023. DATAGROUP recently has signed a five-year contract with real asset and investment manager Wealthcap for the outsourcing of IT services. This contract is a continuation and extension of the long-term and trusting collaboration of the partners. It includes the operation of Wealthcap’s applications and all services around a modern client environment.

With assets under management of some EUR 10bn, Wealthcap is one of the leading providers of closed-end real asset funds in Germany with more than 245,000 investors. Wealthcap creates value for them in the fields of real estate, private equity and multi assets. The modular design of DATAGROUP’s CORBOX suite of services enables Wealthcap to select the appropriate IT services required for this endeavor. Going forward, the IT service provider can even accompany a possible transformation of Wealthcap’s application landscape with CORBOX Managed Services for Azure.

“DATAGROUP has assisted us for several years by providing their in-depth IT skills as well as their expertise in financial services, which is important for us. This partnership will be further extended with this new contract – We are therefore pleased to be able to extend this collaboration”, says Bernhard Huber, Head of IT and Digital Solutions at Wealthcap. Dr. Jan Saat, Divisional Director Banking & Insurance at DATAGROUP adds: “We take it as a huge compliment for our services and a confirmation of our IT skills in the financial services industry that Wealthcap continues our partnership and that we can assume responsibility for IT services in other sectors as well.”

Starting from September 2023, the transformation will focus on an optimal support in the context of the regulatory requirements and the further development of the implemented processes to enhance efficiency and user friendliness. DATAGROUP will then manage the user-oriented IT services of Wealthcap.



About Wealthcap

Wealthcap is one of the leading real asset and investment managers in Germany. Our more than 35 years’ expertise has given us access to first-class alternative assets. In addition to varied types of German properties this includes institutional target funds in the segments of private equity, international real as well as infrastructure / renewable energies, supplemented by portfolio funds. Our agile investment platform allows to produce individual and customized offers – from private investors to institutional investors. The result is a product offering with real assets ranging from closed-end mutual fund AIF, open and closed-end special AIF to security solutions, individual mandates, and club deals. www.wealthcap.com



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy. www.datagroup.de.

DATAGROUP SESarah Berger-NiemannCorporate CommunicationWilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7D-72124 Pliezhausenpresse@datagroup.de