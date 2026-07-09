DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
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09.07.2026 08:30:03
EQS-News: DATAGROUP Takes Over Service Desk for Dataport
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EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP Takes Over Service Desk for Dataport
Pliezhausen, July 9, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been awarded the contract for Dataport AöR’s User Help Desk following a public bidding process. Dataport is one of the leading IT service providers for public administration in Germany and supports and advises aseveral federal states as well as numerous municipalities in the digitalization of their administrative services. The contract has a term of five years and a contract value in the double-digit millions. With this new client contract, DATAGROUP strengthens its position as a digitalization partner for the public sector and further expands its presence in the public sector.
Going forward, DATAGROUP will manage the User Help Desk as part of Dataport AöR’s first-level support. The agreed-upon scope includes up to 30,000 calls and up to 25,000 tickets per month, laying the foundation for a long-term, high-performance service partnership. The services support users in government agencies, administrative bodies, and public institutions and help ensure the reliable operation of digital workstations and processes.
The requirements for future operations are high. The procurement process focused in particular on the ability to scale flexibly, reliably handle high volumes of inquiries, and maintain a consistently high level of service quality.
Strong Public Sector Expertise Proves Decisive
“The digitization of public administration requires high-performance IT structures and reliable background services. Going forward, Dataport and we will be united by the shared mission of reliably supporting digital workplaces and administrative processes for numerous users. The fact that we were able to prevail in this demanding procurement process confirms our expertise in the public sector and our experience in operating highly scalable service organizations,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.
“For us, it was crucial to find a partner who could not only handle high service volumes but also ensure both service quality and support for our ongoing technological development. DATAGROUP impressed us with its experience in the public sector, its operational concept, and its clear focus on sustainable service quality,” says Andreas Reichel, Chief Technology Officer at Dataport.
With Dataport, DATAGROUP gains a significant new client in the public sector. The collaboration underscores the company’s expertise in high-volume service desk services for public sector clients.
About DATAGROUP
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09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YEV7
|WKN:
|A41YEV
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|EQS News ID:
|2361140
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2361140 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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