EQS-News: DATAGROUP Takes Over Service Desk for Dataport

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Takes Over Service Desk for Dataport



09.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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DATAGROUP Takes Over Service Desk for Dataport

Pliezhausen, July 9, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been awarded the contract for Dataport AöR’s User Help Desk following a public bidding process. Dataport is one of the leading IT service providers for public administration in Germany and supports and advises aseveral federal states as well as numerous municipalities in the digitalization of their administrative services. The contract has a term of five years and a contract value in the double-digit millions. With this new client contract, DATAGROUP strengthens its position as a digitalization partner for the public sector and further expands its presence in the public sector.

Going forward, DATAGROUP will manage the User Help Desk as part of Dataport AöR’s first-level support. The agreed-upon scope includes up to 30,000 calls and up to 25,000 tickets per month, laying the foundation for a long-term, high-performance service partnership. The services support users in government agencies, administrative bodies, and public institutions and help ensure the reliable operation of digital workstations and processes.

The requirements for future operations are high. The procurement process focused in particular on the ability to scale flexibly, reliably handle high volumes of inquiries, and maintain a consistently high level of service quality.

Strong Public Sector Expertise Proves Decisive

DATAGROUP impressed the procurement committee with a structured, practical, and robust solution concept, as well as an economically attractive bid. Key factors in the decision were a robust operational concept, the ability to reliably handle high volumes of requests, and proven experience in comparable projects. This is complemented by DATAGROUP’s long-standing expertise in the public sector and the operation of complex service organizations.

“The digitization of public administration requires high-performance IT structures and reliable background services. Going forward, Dataport and we will be united by the shared mission of reliably supporting digital workplaces and administrative processes for numerous users. The fact that we were able to prevail in this demanding procurement process confirms our expertise in the public sector and our experience in operating highly scalable service organizations,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.

“For us, it was crucial to find a partner who could not only handle high service volumes but also ensure both service quality and support for our ongoing technological development. DATAGROUP impressed us with its experience in the public sector, its operational concept, and its clear focus on sustainable service quality,” says Andreas Reichel, Chief Technology Officer at Dataport.

With Dataport, DATAGROUP gains a significant new client in the public sector. The collaboration underscores the company’s expertise in high-volume service desk services for public sector clients.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Approximately 4,000 employees at locations throughout Germany and, since June 2026, also in the Netherlands design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

www.datagroup.de

CONTACT

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de