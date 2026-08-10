DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
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10.08.2026 08:30:03
EQS-News: DATAGROUP Wins Contract for Comprehensive Workplace Services and Device Lifecycle Management at Investitionsbank Berlin
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EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
DATAGROUP Wins Contract for Comprehensive Workplace Services and Device Lifecycle Management at Investitionsbank Berlin
As part of the contract, DATAGROUP will handle all services throughout the end-user devices’ lifecycle - from provisioning, configuration, and logistics, through operation and support, to replacement, as well as secure take-back and recycling at the end of their useful life. This provides IBB with a single service partner for all key tasks related to workplace provisioning.
A key benefit of the project lies in the holistic management of the device fleet. Transparent processes throughout the entire service life enable better planning of investments and replacement cycles, as well as more efficient management of existing end devices. This shortens deployment times, reduces administrative overhead, and increases user satisfaction.
“In DATAGROUP, we have found an experienced and capable partner for our workplace infrastructure. Through the comprehensive management of our end devices – from deployment to recycling – we are jointly creating a modern and reliable workplace solution that optimally supports our employees,” said Wolf Diederich, Head of IT at IBB.
IT security and compliance are also of particular importance. Standardized operating and deployment processes, as well as defined security and control mechanisms, ensure that the end devices in use meet organizational and regulatory requirements. This is complemented by clear governance structures, regular reporting, and continuous quality management.
Sustainability is also a central component of the service approach. DATAGROUP follows a lifecycle-oriented approach that encompasses maximizing the useful life of hardware, refurbishing suitable devices, and ensuring their secure and traceable disposal. This supports the responsible use of resources and contributes to the circular economy.
“We are delighted by the trust placed in us by Investitionsbank Berlin and look forward to jointly further developing the bank’s digital work environment. Device lifecycle management is a central component of modern workplace services and contributes significantly to efficient, secure, and sustainable IT workplace provision. Our goal is to create real added value for Investitionsbank Berlin and its employees through high-quality service, standardized processes, and a close partnership,” said Peter Vages, Managing Director at DATAGROUP.
Investitionsbank Berlin and DATAGROUP view this collaboration as a long-term partnership. The focus is on the continuous improvement of workplace services as well as adaptation to future technological and organizational requirements. The goal is a modern, secure, and scalable workplace environment that optimally supports employees and promotes the long-term success of Investitionsbank Berlin.
About DATAGROUP
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10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YEV7
|WKN:
|A41YEV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
|LEI Code:
|391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
|EQS News ID:
|2379600
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379600 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
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