DATAGROUP Aktie

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WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7

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10.08.2026 08:30:03

EQS-News: DATAGROUP Wins Contract for Comprehensive Workplace Services and Device Lifecycle Management at Investitionsbank Berlin

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
DATAGROUP Wins Contract for Comprehensive Workplace Services and Device Lifecycle Management at Investitionsbank Berlin

10.08.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Wins Contract for Comprehensive Workplace Services and Device Lifecycle Management at Investitionsbank Berlin

Pliezhausen, August 10, 2026. Following a public tender, DATAGROUP has been awarded the contract to provide workplace services – with a focus on device lifecycle management - for Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB). The collaboration is set to last five years and involves managing approximately 1,300 end devices. The goal of the partnership is to further develop IBB’s digital workplace environment in an efficient, secure, sustainable, and user-oriented manner.

As part of the contract, DATAGROUP will handle all services throughout the end-user devices’ lifecycle - from provisioning, configuration, and logistics, through operation and support, to replacement, as well as secure take-back and recycling at the end of their useful life. This provides IBB with a single service partner for all key tasks related to workplace provisioning.

A key benefit of the project lies in the holistic management of the device fleet. Transparent processes throughout the entire service life enable better planning of investments and replacement cycles, as well as more efficient management of existing end devices. This shortens deployment times, reduces administrative overhead, and increases user satisfaction.

“In DATAGROUP, we have found an experienced and capable partner for our workplace infrastructure. Through the comprehensive management of our end devices – from deployment to recycling – we are jointly creating a modern and reliable workplace solution that optimally supports our employees,” said Wolf Diederich, Head of IT at IBB.

IT security and compliance are also of particular importance. Standardized operating and deployment processes, as well as defined security and control mechanisms, ensure that the end devices in use meet organizational and regulatory requirements. This is complemented by clear governance structures, regular reporting, and continuous quality management.

Sustainability is also a central component of the service approach. DATAGROUP follows a lifecycle-oriented approach that encompasses maximizing the useful life of hardware, refurbishing suitable devices, and ensuring their secure and traceable disposal. This supports the responsible use of resources and contributes to the circular economy.

“We are delighted by the trust placed in us by Investitionsbank Berlin and look forward to jointly further developing the bank’s digital work environment. Device lifecycle management is a central component of modern workplace services and contributes significantly to efficient, secure, and sustainable IT workplace provision. Our goal is to create real added value for Investitionsbank Berlin and its employees through high-quality service, standardized processes, and a close partnership,” said Peter Vages, Managing Director at DATAGROUP.

Investitionsbank Berlin and DATAGROUP view this collaboration as a long-term partnership. The focus is on the continuous improvement of workplace services as well as adaptation to future technological and organizational requirements. The goal is a modern, secure, and scalable workplace environment that optimally supports employees and promotes the long-term success of Investitionsbank Berlin.

 

About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Approximately 4,000 employees at locations throughout Germany and, since June 2026, also in the Netherlands design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
www.datagroup.de

CONTACT
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
presse@datagroup.de

 

 


10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 711 4900 500
Fax: +49 711 41079 220
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
WKN: A41YEV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
LEI Code: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
EQS News ID: 2379600

 
End of News EQS News Service

2379600  10.08.2026 CET/CEST

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