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WKN DE: A41YEV / ISIN: DE000A41YEV7

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09.11.2026 09:00:03

EQS-News: DATAGROUP Wins Pflanzen-Kölle as a New Client for the Operation of Central IT Services

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP Wins Pflanzen-Kölle as a New Client for the Operation of Central IT Services

09.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Wins Pflanzen-Kölle as a New Client for the Operation of Central IT Services

Pliezhausen, November 9, 2026 –  DATAGROUP has secured Pflanzen-Kölle Gartencenter GmbH & Co. KG as a new client. Under a 36-month contract, DATAGROUP will take over the operation of central IT services. The contract value is in the single-digit millions. With 14 branches, two nurseries, and an online store, Pflanzen-Kölle is one of the best-known companies in the industry throughout Germany and will rely on DATAGROUP’s expertise for the operation of its central IT services going forward.

With this new contract, DATAGROUP is further strengthening its position as a high-performing IT partner for medium-sized companies. As part of the collaboration, DATAGROUP operates managed servers, network services, and central security services for Pflanzen-Kölle. SIEM and SOC services will be added as part of these operations. In addition, DATAGROUP is responsible for operating the Citrix farm, through which users access central applications. By consolidating these core IT services, Pflanzen-Kölle is enhancing the quality and scalability of its IT operations. The goal is to further increase operational reliability and lay the groundwork for future technological developments. At the same time, the company aims to gain the flexibility to focus more strongly on the further development of its processes and digital offerings.

As part of the project, Pflanzen-Kölle is relying on DATAGROUP’s CORBOX. The nine service families allow for a tailored combination of the required services and lay the foundation for standardized and future-proof IT operations. Pflanzen-Kölle benefits from the core elements—CORSecurity, CORCloud, CORCompliance, and CORIntelligence—embedded in all services. These elements strengthen IT security, support the use of modern cloud technologies, promote compliance with regulatory requirements, and lay the groundwork for the adoption of new technologies. This provides Pflanzen-Kölle with an IT foundation that reliably meets current requirements while allowing for flexible future development.

Partnership for Sustainable IT Operations

With 14 stores, two nurseries, and an online shop, Pflanzen-Kölle has a nationwide presence in Germany. In addition to taking over core IT services, DATAGROUP brings its many years of experience in operating complex IT environments and its nationwide service network to the partnership.

“It was crucial for us to find a partner who could ensure the reliable operation of core IT services and scale with our growing needs. This collaboration creates the conditions for us to focus our internal resources even more strongly on value-adding activities in the future and to flexibly develop our IT and digital offerings,” says Andreas Rehmann, Head of Organization/IT at Pflanzen-Kölle.

 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Approximately 4,000 employees at locations throughout Germany and, since June 2026, also in the Netherlands design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

www.datagroup.de/en

CONTACT

Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
presse@datagroup.de


09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 711 4900 500
Fax: +49 711 41079 220
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A41YEV7
WKN: A41YEV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London
LEI Code: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
EQS News ID: 2430282

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430282  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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