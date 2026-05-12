EQS-News: DATAGROUP Wins Sprint Sanierung GmbH as a Customer for Data Center and Managed Services

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Wins Sprint Sanierung GmbH as a Customer for Data Center and Managed Services



12.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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DATAGROUP Wins Sprint Sanierung GmbH as a Customer for Data Center and Managed Services

Pliezhausen, May 12, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been awarded a contract by Sprint Sanierung GmbH to operate its core IT infrastructure in the areas of data center and managed services. The agreement has a volume in the single-digit million-euro range, a term of three years, and includes an option for extension.

With Sprint Sanierung GmbH, DATAGROUP has gained one of Germany’s leading providers in the restoration of damage to buildings, household goods, and contents as a new customer. The decision builds on a previously successful collaboration between the two companies. Key factors in Sprint Sanierung’s selection process included DATAGROUP’s strong technical expertise, the speed and clarity of its proposal and decision-making process, and the high level of trust in the performance of its cloud and service organization. In particular, DATAGROUP’s robust operating model and consistently high service quality clearly set it apart from other providers.

End-to-End Services for a Stable and Future-Proof IT Foundation

Under the agreement, DATAGROUP will take over the operation of central IT services and provide a high-performance, scalable infrastructure to support Sprint Sanierung’s core business processes. This includes the reliable operation of critical system environments as well as secure connectivity and high availability across the entire IT landscape.

The services will be delivered via DATAGROUP’s modular CORBOX service platform and tailored precisely to Sprint Sanierung’s requirements. The focus is on the service families of Cloud Services, Network Services, and Application and Data Management. In addition, central infrastructure services will be integrated and managed through DATAGROUP’s IT Service Management, including clearly defined service level agreements (SLAs) and transparent governance processes. This approach ensures standardized and stable IT operations while maintaining the flexibility needed to respond to future requirements.

The transition of systems will take place within a structured three-month migration phase. Following this transition, DATAGROUP will assume full responsibility for steady-state operations.

“For us, it was crucial to find a partner who not only operates our IT reliably but also actively supports its further development,” says Axel Weeber, Head of IT at Sprint Sanierung GmbH. “DATAGROUP impressed us with a clearly structured transition approach and a robust operating model. The combination of standardized services and the flexibility to address our specific requirements was a decisive factor in our choice.”

“This contract award demonstrates that even under complex conditions, we are able to develop a sustainable and economically compelling operating model within a very short time,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. “The renewed trust placed in DATAGROUP once again confirms the high quality of our services and the reliability of our collaboration.”



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Around 4000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

Contact

AnkeBanaschewski

Investor Relations&Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de