EQS-News: DATAGROUP Wins Stadtwerke Potsdam as a New Customer for Workplace Services

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Wins Stadtwerke Potsdam as a New Customer for Workplace Services



16.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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DATAGROUP Wins Stadtwerke Potsdam as a New Customer for Workplace Services



Pliezhausen, June 16, 2026 – DATAGROUP has been awarded a contract by Stadtwerke Potsdam GmbH (SWP GmbH) to provide standardized deployment, installation, and technical support for IT workplaces in the Potsdam region. The goal is to ensure reliable and efficient management of the entire client and peripheral infrastructure.

With Stadtwerke Potsdam GmbH (SWP GmbH), DATAGROUP is expanding its customer portfolio in the Workplace Services segment. The scope of the contract includes the structured preparation, delivery, and commissioning of IT hardware such as desktop PCs, notebooks, monitors, printers, and tablets, as well as complementary support services.

Services will be delivered primarily within the Potsdam city area and, in some cases, in the surrounding region. Through clearly defined processes, DATAGROUP ensures that all IT workplaces are set up, operated, and supported in accordance with the internal requirements and standards of Stadtwerke Potsdam GmbH.

Standardized Processes and Clearly Defined Support Structure

Operational execution is carried out on a ticket-based basis via the Stadtwerke Potsdam GmbH systems or by email. Installation, replacement, and support services are managed and documented in a structured manner. These include preparation for network connectivity, professional cabling, and the installation and configuration of hardware and software, including functional testing.

In addition, DATAGROUP is responsible for replacing client systems, including data backup, as well as integrating peripheral devices. In the event of support requests, fault analyses and troubleshooting are performed on-site with the aim of ensuring the availability of IT workplaces.

Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP, comments:

“Today, IT workplaces must achieve one thing above all: they must not become bottlenecks. This is exactly where we come in – with scalable services and clearly defined processes that integrate seamlessly into existing structures and noticeably relieve operations.”

Michael Meissner, Director of IT Operations at Stadtwerke Potsdam GmbH, adds:

“We were not looking for a traditional service provider, but for a partner who understands our processes and implements them pragmatically. DATAGROUP brings exactly this combination of structure, flexibility, and execution expertise.”

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Around 4000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

Contact

AnkeBanaschewski

Investor Relations&Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de