EQS-News: DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments

EQS-News: Davigo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments



02.07.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments

Hamburg, July 2, 2026 – DAVIGO AG (ISIN DE000A2LQGN7 – WKN A2LQGN) announces that TRANS-INDEX AG, in which DAVIGO AG holds a 27.8 percent stake, will shortly make its latest development – the AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH – available exclusively to DAVIGO AG for use.

The use of GOLIATH will enable DAVIGO AG to precisely identify companies that have a promising and exciting business model but are not yet publicly traded. The focus in selecting these companies is on recognizable potential, ideally at a very early stage in their life cycle. Essentially, these are start-ups and spin-offs that either grow on their own or serve as drivers of innovation for established large corporations and can subsequently be acquired.

GOLIATH extends DAVIGO AG’s digital selection process from public equity to private equity With GOLIATH, DAVIGO AG is extending its digital selection process into private markets –that is, the sector of unlisted companies. It thus perfectly complements DAVID, the digital agent for the public equity sector that has been in successful use since 2018. DAVID has achieved an average IRR of 25.4 percent per annum per investment across more than 2,000 completed investments, thereby proving its effectiveness. With the introduction of GOLIATH, additional promising companies outside the stock market will soon be added to the portfolio.

Contact Investor Relations

Simon Marbach (Management Board) DAVIGO AG · Heimhuder Straße 52 · 20148 Hamburg Tel.: +49 (0) 40 466 640 400 · E-Mail: contact@davigo.world · Web: www.davigo.com

About DAVIGO AG

DAVIGO AG (Hamburg, WKN: A2LQGN) is a holding company listed on the Open Market segments of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges that offers investors worldwide daily access to a growing, broadly diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equity investments. Supported by fully rule-based investment technology, the company operates in an emotion-free, transparent, and scalable manner. DAVIGO stock combines professional investment management with daily market liquidity, thereby making an investment quality accessible that was previously reserved for large institutional investors.

www.davigo.com

Disclaimer

The statements in this CN constitute promotional information regarding shares of DAVIGO AG, which are traded on the over-the-counter markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges. As a general rule, the purchase of securities involves risks that may result in the total loss of the investment.