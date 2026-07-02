Davigo Aktie

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WKN DE: A2LQGN / ISIN: DE000A2LQGN7

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02.07.2026 09:30:03

EQS-News: DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments

EQS-News: Davigo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments

02.07.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments

Hamburg, July 2, 2026 – DAVIGO AG (ISIN DE000A2LQGN7 – WKN A2LQGN) announces that TRANS-INDEX AG, in which DAVIGO AG holds a 27.8 percent stake, will shortly make its latest development – the AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH – available exclusively to DAVIGO AG for use.

The use of GOLIATH will enable DAVIGO AG to precisely identify companies that have a promising and exciting business model but are not yet publicly traded. The focus in selecting these companies is on recognizable potential, ideally at a very early stage in their life cycle. Essentially, these are start-ups and spin-offs that either grow on their own or serve as drivers of innovation for established large corporations and can subsequently be acquired.

GOLIATH extends DAVIGO AG’s digital selection process from public equity to private equity

With GOLIATH, DAVIGO AG is extending its digital selection process into private markets –that is, the sector of unlisted companies. It thus perfectly complements DAVID, the digital agent for the public equity sector that has been in successful use since 2018. DAVID has achieved an average IRR of 25.4 percent per annum per investment across more than 2,000 completed investments, thereby proving its effectiveness.

With the introduction of GOLIATH, additional promising companies outside the stock market will soon be added to the portfolio.

 

Contact Investor Relations
Simon Marbach (Management Board) DAVIGO AG · Heimhuder Straße 52 · 20148 Hamburg Tel.: +49 (0) 40 466 640 400 · E-Mail: contact@davigo.world · Web: www.davigo.com

About DAVIGO AG
DAVIGO AG (Hamburg, WKN: A2LQGN) is a holding company listed on the Open Market segments of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges that offers investors worldwide daily access to a growing, broadly diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equity investments. Supported by fully rule-based investment technology, the company operates in an emotion-free, transparent, and scalable manner. DAVIGO stock combines professional investment management with daily market liquidity, thereby making an investment quality accessible that was previously reserved for large institutional investors.

www.davigo.com

Disclaimer
The statements in this CN constitute promotional information regarding shares of DAVIGO AG, which are traded on the over-the-counter markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges. As a general rule, the purchase of securities involves risks that may result in the total loss of the investment.

 


02.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Davigo AG
Heimhuder Straße 52
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: contact@davigo.world
Internet: https://davigo.com/
ISIN: DE000A2LQGN7
WKN: A2LQGN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2358232

 
End of News EQS News Service

2358232  02.07.2026 CET/CEST

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