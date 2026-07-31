EQS-News: DAVIGO AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Planned Cash Capital Increase, Paving the Way for DAVIGO's Growth

EQS-News: Davigo AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

DAVIGO AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Planned Cash Capital Increase, Paving the Way for DAVIGO's Growth



31.07.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DAVIGO AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Planned Cash Capital Increase, Paving the Way for DAVIGO's Growth

Hamburg, July 31, 2026 – The shareholders of DAVIGO AG (ISIN DE000A2LQGN7 – WKN A2LQGN) today approved all resolutions by an overwhelming majority at the first public annual shareholders’ meeting following the company’s initial public offering. In addition to standard agenda items, such as the discharge of the executive bodies, these included, in particular, the capital resolutions necessary for the growth of DAVIGO AG. Once the resolutions have been entered in the commercial register, DAVIGO AG will have authorized capital and can begin preparations to implement a capital increase through cash contributions of up to EUR 4,728,710.00. This will require a BaFin-approved securities information sheet (WIB) and the subscription offer. The subscription price for the up to 4,728,710 new registered no-par value shares, each with a notional share in the share capital of EUR 1.00, has yet to be determined.

The Executive Board will provide information on the timeline and the subscription price as soon as these details are finalized. “We are pleased with the strong interest in DAVIGO so soon after our stock market debut,” said Executive Board member Simon Marbach, reflecting on today’s Annual General Meeting. “We intend to use the proceeds from the cash capital increase to make further equity investments and launch the next phase of development for our investment system: Over the past few years, with more than 2,200 actual investments and an internal rate of return per investment of 25% per year, we have demonstrated that the DAVID Return Finder can be used to identify, evaluate, and actively manage publicly traded companies in a rule-based manner. With our second investment technology, GOLIATH, we are now also expanding into investments in unlisted companies. An exciting initial investment is nearing completion, and we will announce it shortly. The planned cash capital increase thus also creates the conditions for fully implementing the DAVIGO scaling principle for the first time.”

DAVIGO will also focus on the gradual expansion of its investor relations activities. Various measures are being evaluated to increase the company’s visibility in the capital markets. The first steps included the expansion of trading venues for DAVIGO shares, which has already begun. DAVIGO started trading on the standard open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and aims to upgrade its listing to the premium open market segment, the Primary Market, as soon as the necessary preparations are complete. This upgrade would enable DAVIGO to be listed on XETRA in Frankfurt, for example. Most recently, the company successfully completed its admission to open market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange, enabling trading of DAVIGO shares on Quotrix. Additional trading venues to tap into further investor groups are to follow. In this regard, it is important to also target the trading platforms of neobrokers.

Contact Investor Relations

Simon Marbach (Management Board) DAVIGO AG · Heimhuder Straße 52 · 20148 Hamburg Tel.: +49 (0) 40 466 640 400 · E-Mail: contact@davigo.world · Web: www.davigo.com

About DAVIGO AG

DAVIGO AG (Hamburg, WKN: A2LQGN) is a holding company listed on the Open Market segments of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges that offers investors worldwide daily access to a growing, broadly diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equity investments. Supported by fully rule-based investment technology, the company operates in an emotion-free, transparent, and scalable manner. DAVIGO stock combines professional investment management with daily market liquidity, thereby making an investment quality accessible that was previously reserved for large institutional investors.

www.davigo.com

Disclaimer The statements in this CN constitute promotional information regarding shares of DAVIGO AG, which are traded on the open markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges. As a general rule, the purchase of securities involves risks that may result in the total loss of the investment.