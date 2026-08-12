EQS-News: DAVIGO AG expands its private equity portfolio with a second investment

EQS-News: Davigo AG / Key word(s): Investment

DAVIGO AG expands its private equity portfolio with a second investment



12.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DAVIGO AG expands its private equity portfolio with a second investment

Hamburg, August 12, 2026 – DAVIGO AG (ISIN DE000A2LQGN7 – WKN A2LQGN) has acquired a stake in the privately held Somatric GmbH, based in Munich (https://somatric.de/). With its second private equity investment, DAVIGO is expanding its portfolio to include a technology company operating at the intersection of biometric measurement and intelligent data analysis. At the same time, the announced expansion of the investment universe beyond the stock market is becoming tangibly visible to shareholders.

Somatric is developing a new technology platform for the collection and use of real-time human data to make a previously largely untapped layer of human data accessible for a new generation of intelligent applications.

The company deliberately operates in “stealth mode” and largely withholds details about specific product developments. Somatric is led by Jette Schreiber and Niklas Hinz. In June 2026, Somatric received the Jury Award from the Entrepreneurial Life Science Accelerator (ELSA). For DAVIGO, this investment provides early access to a potentially disruptive technology.

Somatric is the first private-equity investment selected using the digital investment technology GOLIATH that has met key selection criteria within a complex decision-making framework: a technologically differentiated business model, an early-stage company, and potential for a scalable market.

With this, GOLIATH demonstrates for the first time in practice how DAVIGO applies the rule-based investment logic – familiar from DAVID – to unlisted growth companies and conducts structured evaluations of additional investment opportunities.

For shareholders, the strategic significance extends beyond the individual investment: Through the publicly traded DAVIGO stock, they gain indirect access to both public and private equity within a single investment portfolio. The second private-equity investment broadens the portfolio by adding an additional source of potential value growth. As a result, investments that would otherwise be illiquid remain liquid through the daily tradability of DAVIGO stock. GOLIATH has identified additional unlisted candidates, which are already undergoing a detailed evaluation process; decisions on each investment will be made separately.

Contact Investor Relations

Simon Marbach (Management Board) DAVIGO AG · Heimhuder Straße 52 · 20148 Hamburg,

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 466 640 400 · E-Mail: contact@davigo.world · Web: www.davigo.com

About DAVIGO AG

DAVIGO AG (Hamburg, WKN: A2LQGN) is a holding company listed on the open market segments of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges that offers investors worldwide daily access to a growing, broadly diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equity investments. Supported by fully rule-based investment technology, the company operates in an emotion-free, transparent, and scalable manner. DAVIGO stock combines professional investment management with daily market liquidity, thereby making an investment quality accessible that was previously reserved for large institutional investors.

Disclaimer The statements in this CN constitute promotional information regarding shares of DAVIGO AG, which are traded on the open markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges. As a general rule, the purchase of securities involves risks that may result in the total loss of the investment.