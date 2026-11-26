EQS-News: Davigo AG / Key word(s): Research Update

DAVIGO AG: SMC Research initiates coverage and recommends buying the share (Speculative Buy) with a fair value of 3.00 EUR



26.11.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMC Research initiates coverage and recommends buying the share (Speculative Buy) with a fair value of 3.00 EUR

Hamburg, November 26, 2026 – In its initial analysis, SMC Research has recommended DAVIGO AG (ISIN DE000A2LQGN7 – WKN A2LQGN) as a “Speculative Buy” with a price target of 3.00 EUR. Based on the current share price of EUR 1.30 as of November 25, 2026 (Düsseldorf), this implies significant upside potential of up to approximately 131%.

In a report titled “Innovation for the High-Potential Investment Business,” SMC analyst Holger Steffen highlights the company’s above-average investment performance to date; he believes that, thanks to the planned expansion of its capital base, DAVIGO is capable of making “highly profitable investments.” The results are likely to become apparent quickly and transparently in the already proven public equity business (DAVID), while profits from the new private equity division (GOLIATH) are expected to materialize in the medium term following initial investments.

Specifically, DAVIGO is currently planning a second private equity investment in the medical sector, following its first GOLIATH investment in SOMATRIC GmbH in August (developer of a new technology platform for the collection and use of real-time human data).

In addition to raising capital and making subsequent investments in the public and private equity sectors, Holger Steffen sees a crucial third growth driver in expanding DAVIGO’s stake in TRANS-INDEX AG, in which DAVIGO holds a 26.8% stake. TRANS-INDEX AG plans to make GOLIATH available to third parties as well, which would indirectly increase the value of DAVIGO’s stake in TRANS-INDEX AG.

DAVIGO’s lean cost structure enables a very high investment ratio of the capital raised, which is the key driver of scale for investments through DAVID and GOLIATH. Even when factoring in a safety margin, Holger Steffen anticipates an above-average return of 15% per annum for DAVID and 25% per annum for GOLIATH.

Once the return potential has been realized and reflected in DAVIGO’s financial results, Holger Steffen sees “potential for a revaluation of the share.”

CEO Simon Marbach sees the initial study by SMC Research as confirmation of the growth potential of DAVIGO’s unique, strictly rule-based “buy & build” strategy targeting both publicly traded and privately held companies. Following the implementation of the planned capital measures, further investments in public and private equity, and an expansion of trading venues (target: XETRA), DAVIGO’s share is expected to show more robust trading volume again and reach a sustainably higher price level.

Contact Investor Relations

Simon Marbach (Management Board) DAVIGO AG · Heimhuder Straße 52 · 20148 Hamburg,

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 466 640 400 · E-Mail: contact@davigo.world · Web: www.davigo.com

About DAVIGO AG

DAVIGO AG (Hamburg, WKN: A2LQGN) is a holding company listed on the open market segments of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges that offers investors worldwide daily access to a growing, broadly diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equity investments. Supported by fully rule-based investment technology, the company operates in an emotion-free, transparent, and scalable manner. DAVIGO stock combines professional investment management with daily market liquidity, thereby making an investment quality accessible that was previously reserved for large institutional investors.

Disclaimer The statements in this CN constitute promotional information regarding shares of DAVIGO AG, which are traded on the open markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges. As a general rule, the purchase of securities involves risks that may result in the total loss of the investment.