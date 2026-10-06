IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
06.10.2026 13:55:13
EQS-News: DB Regio Rail Division digitalises its employee processes with IVU.pad
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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DB Regio Rail Division successfully relies on the IVU.pad mobile employee portal from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning and dispatching its drivers. Now, duty schedules are accessible on the go, changes can be tracked at short notice, and personal data is managed centrally. The solution integrated into IVU.rail connects employees directly with Personnel Dispatch.
DB Regio is the largest operator of regional and suburban rail services in Germany. The company has been using IVU.rail to plan and dispatch for many years now. With IVU.pad, DB Regio Rail Division is expanding its operations with a digital employee portal for its approximately 12,000 train drivers and 6,000 customer service advisors.
06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2411228
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411228 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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