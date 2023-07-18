|
18.07.2023 11:08:07
EQS-News: DBAG fuels digitization and invests in AOE Group
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Private Equity
DBAG fuels digitization and invests in AOE Group
Frankfurt/Main, 18 July 2023. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) invests in AOE Group (AOE), a leading agile software development provider with a focus on sophisticated bespoke software solutions. A private equity fund advised by DBAG will acquire the majority stake from the founders and early investors. In addition to its fund investment, DBAG will invest 10.3 million euros out of its balance sheet. The founders of AOE will remain fully committed and continue to lead the companys expansion as significant minority shareholders. Early investor QVM will persist as a minority shareholder as well. This transaction is subject to approval by the authorities and expected to be closed in August. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.
Partner for individual enterprise software solutions
AOE Group, a perfect fit for DBAG
By bringing together our experience as a financial investor and the technological prowess of AOE, this investment forges a strong collaboration, explained Jannick Hunecke, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. We recognized the continued need to integrate digital solutions seamlessly into every industry. AOE will further unlock its growth potential, and nurture a digital ecosystem ", he added.
We are very pleased to have found such an experienced and well-established player such as DBAG to accompany us while we are heading towards the next stage of growth. We will benefit from its vast network and unparalleled expertise. Thereby, we will fortify our market position, enhance our product offerings, and drive our sustained growth in the digital era, said Kian T. Gould, CEO, AOE Group.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAGs sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation as well as on companies from the broadband telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors. With its Milan office, DBAG has also maintained a presence in Italy since 2020. DBAG Groups assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
18.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1682591
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1682591 18.07.2023 CET/CEST
|19.07.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.05.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.05.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.05.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.05.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|30,10
|-1,31%
