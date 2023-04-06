EQS-News: Decisions of the CLIQ Digital 2023 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Decisions of the CLIQ Digital 2023 Annual General Meeting



06.04.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DÜSSELDORF, 6 April 2023 CLIQ Digital AG held its 2023 Annual General Meeting in Düsseldorf today. Shareholders representing around 34% of the total voting share capital had registered for the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting passed all resolutions in accordance with the proposals of the administration.

Dividend announcement

An ordinary dividend for fiscal year 2022 of 1.79 per share was approved and will be payable on Thursday 13 April 2023.

The dividend will be subject to German capital gains tax at the rate of 25% plus 5.5% solidarity surcharge (in total 26.375%) and, if applicable, church tax. The remaining available retained earnings of CLIQ Digital AG, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

Capital gains tax, the solidarity surcharge and, if applicable, church tax will not be deducted from the dividend payment to shareholders who have submitted a non-assessment certificate (Nicht-Veranlagungsbescheinigung) from their respective tax office to their depository bank. The same applies in full or in part to shareholders in Germany who have filed a tax exemption form (Freistellungsauftrag) with their depository bank, provided they have not already exceeded the maximum amount permitted for tax exemption on investment income.

For non-German shareholders, the deducted capital gains tax including the solidarity surcharge can be reduced in accordance with existing agreements for the avoidance of double taxation between the Federal Republic of Germany and the foreign country in question. Claims must be directed to the German Federal Central Tax Office (Bundeszentralamt für Steuern) in 53221 Bonn.

Conversion from bearer shares to registered shares

The Annual General Meeting of CLIQ Digital AG today resolved to convert its no-par-value bearer shares to registered no-par-value shares (registered shares). The conversion requires the registration of the corresponding changes to the articles of association of CLIQ Digital AG with the commercial register, which will be applied for without undue delay. Shareholders will be informed by their custodian banks about the upcoming conversion and will receive further details regarding the entry in the share register.

Other agenda items

Election of Ms Nathalie Nijhuis-Lam to the Supervisory Board with a compelling majority

Formal approval of the actions in 2022 of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards

Authorisation to hold virtual general meetings approved

All other items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders

Management statement

Last year, CLIQ took a decisive step towards our ambitious growth targets and we made visible progress, said Luc Voncken, CEO. All in all, we look back on a successful year with a very good business development, in which we achieved record sales and earnings, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600

Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

1Q 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 4 May 2023 2Q/6M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 August 2023 3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023



About CLIQ Digital

The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employed 164 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 31 December 2022. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.