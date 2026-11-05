Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie
WKN: 94665 / ISIN: AT0000946652
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05.11.2026 10:30:43
EQS-News: Deeper, hotter, more economical: SBO technology accelerates next-generation geothermal energy
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EQS-News: SBO AG
/ Key word(s): Drilling Result
Vienna/Ternitz, 5 November 2026
Deeper, hotter, more economical: SBO technology accelerates next-generation geothermal energy
15 drilling days instead of around 75: At Newberry Crater in Oregon, SBO technology showed how efficient next-generation geothermal drilling can be. This proves that SBO’s drilling systems from the oil and gas industry can be transferred to next-generation geothermal.
At its superhot rock Athena project, Mazama Energy drilled 3,150 m (10,350 feet) in just 15 drilling days. That is 80% fewer drilling days than on the comparable well in 2025. The project builds on Mazama’s record-setting 2025 work at Newberry, where the company created the world’s hottest engineered enhanced geothermal system (EGS) pilot at 331°C (629°F).
In the Athena project, SBO combined its Steam motor product line with the Booster Tool. The rate of penetration stayed consistently above 40 m per hour (130 ft/h). The bit covered around 1,100 m (3,578 ft) in a single run, and the drilling motors and the directional drilling system operated reliably throughout. Further deployments are planned.
The technology is also proving itself in Europe. At the Svinica-Durkov geothermal project near Košice in Slovakia, the OmniSteer rotary steerable system contributed to the completion of three deep wells with a combined length of almost four kilometers and drilled around two kilometers in a single run. The wells are part of a planned district heating project of roughly 90 to 100 megawatts thermal (MWt).
The entire product portfolio in use
Geothermal energy is an important part of SBO’s diversification strategy. Drilling motors, circulation tools, rotary steerable systems, well completion solutions such as high-temperature plugs, and high-precision components can all be used in geothermal applications. The industry is growing with the power demand of data centers and AI infrastructure. In addition, there is the electrification of industry and buildings, as well as the need for clean, round-the-clock energy and heat. Next-generation geothermal makes depths of 7,000 meters at 400°C realistic.
SBO has set the goal of achieving sales of MEUR 900 by 2030, of which MEUR 200 is to come from new business areas. In addition to geothermal energy, these include lithium and helium drilling, carbon capture & storage, flow control, and 3D metal printing.
About SBO
SBO AG is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global high-precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,600 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information: www.sbo.at
Contact:
Judit Helenyi, Director Investor Relations, SBO AG
05.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)2630/315110
|E-mail:
|info@sbo.at
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000946652
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|EQS News ID:
|2429124
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429124 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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05.11.26
|EQS-News: Deeper, hotter, more economical: SBO technology accelerates next-generation geothermal energy (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: Tiefer, heißer, wirtschaftlicher: SBO-Technologie beschleunigt Next-Generation-Geothermie (EQS Group)
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