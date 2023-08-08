EQS-News: Delignit AG continues its positive development in the first half of 2023

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Delignit AG continues its positive development in the first half of 2023



08.08.2023

Delignit AG continues its positive development in the first half of 2023

Blomberg, 8 August 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, has recorded a highly positive development in the first half of 2023. Provisional, unaudited figures put consolidated revenue for the first half of the year at around EUR 48.2 million, up about 50 % on the previous year (EUR 32.1 million). Also, in terms of profitability, the first half-year concluded remarkably well with EBITDA of about EUR 4.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.9 million) and an EBITDA margin of 9.1 %. This represents a 137 % year-on-year upturn in EBITDA.

The Delignit Group continued to benefit from sustained high demand for its sustainable system solutions in the first six months. At the same time, the management has identified additional market opportunities in connection with increased sustainability requirements for vehicle components in the context of climate challenges. Given this positive outlook, the Group has decided to step up its investment activity this year. It plans to earmark funds from the capital increase in July with gross issue proceeds of around EUR 8 million for expanding and automating production capacities while maintaining its sound capital structure.

Despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the Delignit Group is optimistic about the future. Thanks to strong net earnings in the first half of 2023 and a healthy order book, the Management Board is confirming the guidance for the 2023 fiscal year, which anticipates a substantial increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 88 million with EBITDA profitability remaining at the previous years level (8.7 %).

The full 2023 half-year report will be published in August 2023, when it will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website at www.delignit.com.

About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is carbon-neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

