EQS-News: Delignit AG has made a positive start to the 2026 financial year and confirmed its guidance

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast

Delignit AG has made a positive start to the 2026 financial year and confirmed its guidance



12.05.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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In the automotive sector, a key target market for the Delignit Group, particularly in the light commercial vehicle segment, the environment remained challenging at the start of the 2026 financial year. With the expansion of the Technological Applications division initiated in the previous year and intensified international activities, including in Italy and Asia, the Delignit Group is consistently pursuing its strategic objective of revenue diversification.



Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 June, the Company intends to propose an increased dividend of 8 euro cents per share for the 2025 financial year compared with the previous year (previous year: 5 euro cents).



For the 2026 financial year, the Executive Board confirms its forecast and continues to expect revenue of around €66 million with an EBITDA margin of 7 to 8%. This expectation is based on an overall stable development of the key target markets, even though the market environment remains characterised by uncertainties.



About the Delignit Group:



The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a valued partner for development as well as project and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with load compartment protection and load securing systems for equipping light commercial vehicles. With an application diversity and vertical range of manufacture that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, e.g. as a global system supplier to well-known rail vehicle groups. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, for example, as luggage compartment floors in cars, interior fittings for motorhomes, special floors for production and logistics halls and to improve the safety standards of buildings.



Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2 -neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.



Further information is available online at

Contact:

Delignit AG



Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-145

Fax +49 5235 966-351

eMail: ir@delignit.com

Blomberg, 12 May 2026. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, increased its turnover by 4.0% to €18.1 million in the first three months of 2026 (previous year: €17.4 million) despite a market environment that remained challenging. At 6.4%, the EBITDA margin remained virtually stable at the previous year’s level (previous year: 6.7%).In the automotive sector, a key target market for the Delignit Group, particularly in the light commercial vehicle segment, the environment remained challenging at the start of the 2026 financial year. With the expansion of the Technological Applications division initiated in the previous year and intensified international activities, including in Italy and Asia, the Delignit Group is consistently pursuing its strategic objective of revenue diversification.Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 June, the Company intends to propose an increased dividend of 8 euro cents per share for the 2025 financial year compared with the previous year (previous year: 5 euro cents).For the 2026 financial year, the Executive Board confirms its forecast and continues to expect revenue of around €66 million with an EBITDA margin of 7 to 8%. This expectation is based on an overall stable development of the key target markets, even though the market environment remains characterised by uncertainties.The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a valued partner for development as well as project and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with load compartment protection and load securing systems for equipping light commercial vehicles. With an application diversity and vertical range of manufacture that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, e.g. as a global system supplier to well-known rail vehicle groups. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, for example, as luggage compartment floors in cars, interior fittings for motorhomes, special floors for production and logistics halls and to improve the safety standards of buildings.Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.Further information is available online at www.delignit.com Contact:Delignit AGKönigswinkel 2-632825 BlombergTel. +49 5235 966-145Fax +49 5235 966-351eMail: ir@delignit.com

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