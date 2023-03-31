EQS-News: Delignit AG proposes dividend of 5 cents per share and anticipates considerable growth in fiscal 2023 with profitability remaining unchanged

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend

Delignit AG proposes dividend of 5 cents per share and anticipates considerable growth in fiscal 2023 with profitability remaining unchanged



Blomberg, 31 March 2023. After a strong start to the year, Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, is confident about the current 2023 fiscal year and intends to distribute a dividend again this year on the basis of positive revenue and earnings figures in 2022.

Revenue rose to 75.4 million in fiscal 2022 despite challenging global economic conditions. With EBITDA of 6.5 million and an EBITDA margin of 8.7 %, profitability was far higher than in the previous year and the guidance published in 2022. In view of this, the Management Board is proposing a dividend of five cents per eligible share for fiscal 2022, representing a total distribution of 409,695.00.

Despite the global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the outlook for the Delignit Group is positive. Demand for ecological materials and system solutions remains high and may continue to gain momentum as a result of climate change challenges. For the 2023 fiscal year, the Management Board is thus optimistic about the future. Sound annual figures for 2022 and the best order book in the companys history are confirmation of the Delignit Groups resilient business model, which is based on intact trends. Accordingly, the Management Board aims to increase revenue significantly to 88 million while maintaining EBITDA profitability at the previous years level.

The full 2022 annual report will be published in April 2023, when it will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website at www.delignit.com.

About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is carbon-neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

