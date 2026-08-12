EQS-News: Delignit AG reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026 and confirms its guidance

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report

Delignit AG reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026 and confirms its guidance



12.08.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The key growth driver was the Technological Applications target market, which nearly doubled its revenue to € 7.8 million from € 4.0 million in the same period of the previous year and significantly increased its share of consolidated revenue. In addition to positive developments in the core business, market expansion through Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l., with a focus on rail and marine, contributed significantly to this growth. Despite volatile market conditions, the Automotive segment remained stable overall and generated revenue of € 30.0 million, slightly above the prior-year level. The financing structure remained very solid: As of June 30, 2026, the equity ratio stood at 71.9 %, and net debt remained clearly positive at € 5.3 million (prior year: € 4.2 million).



The Executive Board stands by the guidance updated in July 2026 and continues to expect consolidated revenue of € 68 million for the 2026 fiscal year, with an EBITDA margin of 7 % to 8 %.



A digital earnings call will take place at 12:00 p.m. CET on August 13, 2026, coinciding with the publication of the 2026 half-year report. Registration is available via the Delignit AG financial calendar:

About the Delignit Group:



The Delignit Group develops, manufactures, and markets eco-friendly materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a recognized development, project, and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with cargo area protection and load securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a range of applications and depth of manufacturing that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors—for example, as a global systems supplier to well-known rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions feature exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior fittings for recreational vehicles, in maritime applications, as specialized flooring for manufacturing and logistics facilities, and to enhance building safety standards.



Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle and thus represents an environmentally friendly alternative to non-renewable materials. Its use not only improves the environmental footprint of Delignit customers’ products but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the “Boost Your Sustainability” initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Learn more about this commitment at https://www.delignit-sustainability.de/. The company, which has been in business for over 200 years, is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



For more information, visit



Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Phone: +49 5235 966-156

Fax: +49 5235 966-351

Email: ir@delignit.com Blomberg, August 12, 2026. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, performed well in the first half of 2026 amid a market environment that remained challenging and volatile, and will publish its half-year report on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, consolidated revenue rose by 12.0 % to € 37.8 million, compared with € 33.7 million in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA rose disproportionately by 23.1 % to € 2.6 million, compared with € 2.1 million in the prior-year period; the EBITDA margin improved to 6.8 %, up from 6.2 % in the prior-year period.The key growth driver was the Technological Applications target market, which nearly doubled its revenue to € 7.8 million from € 4.0 million in the same period of the previous year and significantly increased its share of consolidated revenue. In addition to positive developments in the core business, market expansion through Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l., with a focus on rail and marine, contributed significantly to this growth. Despite volatile market conditions, the Automotive segment remained stable overall and generated revenue of € 30.0 million, slightly above the prior-year level. The financing structure remained very solid: As of June 30, 2026, the equity ratio stood at 71.9 %, and net debt remained clearly positive at € 5.3 million (prior year: € 4.2 million).The Executive Board stands by the guidance updated in July 2026 and continues to expect consolidated revenue of € 68 million for the 2026 fiscal year, with an EBITDA margin of 7 % to 8 %.A digital earnings call will take place at 12:00 p.m. CET on August 13, 2026, coinciding with the publication of the 2026 half-year report. Registration is available via the Delignit AG financial calendar: register here The Delignit Group develops, manufactures, and markets eco-friendly materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a recognized development, project, and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with cargo area protection and load securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a range of applications and depth of manufacturing that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors—for example, as a global systems supplier to well-known rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions feature exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior fittings for recreational vehicles, in maritime applications, as specialized flooring for manufacturing and logistics facilities, and to enhance building safety standards.Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle and thus represents an environmentally friendly alternative to non-renewable materials. Its use not only improves the environmental footprint of Delignit customers’ products but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the “Boost Your Sustainability” initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Learn more about this commitment at https://www.delignit-sustainability.de/. The company, which has been in business for over 200 years, is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.For more information, visit www.delignit.com Contact:Delignit AGKönigswinkel 2-632825 BlombergPhone: +49 5235 966-156Fax: +49 5235 966-351Email: ir@delignit.com

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News