EQS-News: Delignit AG reports significant revenue growth in the first nine months of 2026 and confirms its guidance

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Delignit AG reports significant revenue growth in the first nine months of 2026 and confirms its guidance



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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The “Technological Applications” target market remained the key growth driver for the fiscal year. Revenue increased by 89.0% to €11.2 million (previous year: €5.9 million). In addition to growth in the core business, Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l., which focuses on rail and marine, contributed to this growth. In the Automotive target market, revenue rose by 3.1% to €43.2 million (previous year: €41.9 million).



Cumulative EBITDA for the first nine months was €3.0 million, on par with the prior year, indicating stable performance. The EBITDA margin relative to total revenue was 5.4%, compared to 6.3% in the prior year. In the third quarter, EBITDA amounted to €0.4 million (previous year: €0.9 million). Scheduled summer shutdowns at major OEM customers, as well as the planned installation of a new veneer production machine, temporarily impacted profitability in the third quarter. In addition to the impact of noticeable increases in material costs due to higher procurement prices, relative EBITDA profitability was diluted, as expected, by the additional inorganic revenue contributions during the ramp-up year of Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l.



The significant revenue growth in the first nine months provides a solid foundation for further business development. Even with an EBITDA margin slightly lower than in the prior year, the Executive Board therefore believes it is on track to achieve the revenue and profitability targets for the full year. However, given the volatility, particularly in the commercial vehicle industry markets, it remains cautious in its revenue planning. The Executive Board thus confirms the forecast for fiscal year 2026 and continues to expect consolidated revenue of €68 million with an EBITDA margin of 7% to 8%.



About the Delignit Group:



The Delignit Group develops, manufactures, and markets eco-friendly materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a recognized development, project, and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with cargo area protection and load securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a range of applications and depth of manufacturing that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors—for example, as a global systems supplier to well-known rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions feature exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior fittings for recreational vehicles, in maritime applications, as specialized flooring for manufacturing and logistics facilities, and to enhance building safety standards.



Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle and thus represents an environmentally friendly alternative to non-renewable materials. Its use not only improves the environmental footprint of Delignit customers’ products but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the “Boost Your Sustainability” initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Learn more about this commitment at https://www.delignit-sustainability.de/. The company, which has been in business for over 200 years, is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



For more information, visit



Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Phone: +49 5235 966-156

Fax: +49 5235 966-351

Email: ir@delignit.com Blomberg, November 12, 2026. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2026 amid a market environment that remained challenging. Consolidated revenue rose by 13.7% to €54.4 million, compared with €47.8 million in the same period of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2026 alone, consolidated revenue increased by 18.0% to €16.6 million (previous year: €14.1 million).The “Technological Applications” target market remained the key growth driver for the fiscal year. Revenue increased by 89.0% to €11.2 million (previous year: €5.9 million). In addition to growth in the core business, Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l., which focuses on rail and marine, contributed to this growth. In the Automotive target market, revenue rose by 3.1% to €43.2 million (previous year: €41.9 million).Cumulative EBITDA for the first nine months was €3.0 million, on par with the prior year, indicating stable performance. The EBITDA margin relative to total revenue was 5.4%, compared to 6.3% in the prior year. In the third quarter, EBITDA amounted to €0.4 million (previous year: €0.9 million). Scheduled summer shutdowns at major OEM customers, as well as the planned installation of a new veneer production machine, temporarily impacted profitability in the third quarter. In addition to the impact of noticeable increases in material costs due to higher procurement prices, relative EBITDA profitability was diluted, as expected, by the additional inorganic revenue contributions during the ramp-up year of Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l.The significant revenue growth in the first nine months provides a solid foundation for further business development. Even with an EBITDA margin slightly lower than in the prior year, the Executive Board therefore believes it is on track to achieve the revenue and profitability targets for the full year. However, given the volatility, particularly in the commercial vehicle industry markets, it remains cautious in its revenue planning. The Executive Board thus confirms the forecast for fiscal year 2026 and continues to expect consolidated revenue of €68 million with an EBITDA margin of 7% to 8%.The Delignit Group develops, manufactures, and markets eco-friendly materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a recognized development, project, and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with cargo area protection and load securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a range of applications and depth of manufacturing that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors—for example, as a global systems supplier to well-known rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions feature exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior fittings for recreational vehicles, in maritime applications, as specialized flooring for manufacturing and logistics facilities, and to enhance building safety standards.Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2-neutral throughout its entire life cycle and thus represents an environmentally friendly alternative to non-renewable materials. Its use not only improves the environmental footprint of Delignit customers’ products but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the “Boost Your Sustainability” initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Learn more about this commitment at https://www.delignit-sustainability.de/. The company, which has been in business for over 200 years, is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.For more information, visit www.delignit.com Contact:Delignit AGKönigswinkel 2-632825 BlombergPhone: +49 5235 966-156Fax: +49 5235 966-351Email: ir@delignit.com

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