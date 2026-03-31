EQS-News: Delignit AG stabilizes revenue in 2025, significantly increases profitability and plans to raise Dividend to 8 cents per share

EQS-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Delignit AG stabilizes revenue in 2025, significantly increases profitability and plans to raise Dividend to 8 cents per share



31.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







In the automotive sector, a key target market for the Delignit Group, conditions remained challenging in fiscal year 2025. In particular, the ongoing weakness in the light commercial vehicle market weighed on business performance. By contrast, the Technological Applications segment once again performed well, with revenue rising significantly from €7.1 million to €9.2 million, thereby further reinforcing the Delignit Group’s strategic objective of revenue diversification. To support this development, additional platforms for international expansion were established with Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l. and Delignit Technologies Beijing Co., Ltd., founded in 2024. Balance sheet quality also remained at a high level. The equity ratio rose to 78.8% as of the balance sheet date, reaching a new record high (previous year: 78.0%). The positive net financial position increased to €7.5 million, up from €7.1 million in the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €11.1 million as of December 31, 2025. Against the backdrop of the stable financial position, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €0.08 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the 2025 fiscal year.



For the 2026 fiscal year, the Executive Board expects moderate revenue growth to approximately €66 million with an EBITDA margin of 7 to 8%, assuming macroeconomic conditions remain subdued. This expectation is based on an overall stable development of the key target markets, even though the market environment continues to be characterized by uncertainties.



The complete 2025 Annual Report is available on the company’s website, www.delignit.com, in the Investor Relations section. You will also find the login details for the digital earnings call, which will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. CET.



About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a valued partner for development as well as project and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with load compartment protection and load securing systems for equipping light commercial vehicles. With an application diversity and vertical range of manufacture that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, e.g. as a global system supplier to well-known rail vehicle groups. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, for example, as luggage compartment floors in cars, interior fittings for motorhomes, special floors for production and logistics halls and to improve the safety standards of buildings.



Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO2 -neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.



Further information is available online at

Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Phone: +49 5235 966-156

Fax: +49 5235 966-351

Email: ir@delignit.com

Blomberg, March 31, 2026. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, today presented its fiscal year results. In a market environment that remains challenging, the Delignit Group was able to largely stabilize its revenue at €64.5 million, maintaining it at the previous year’s level, while simultaneously significantly improving its earnings performance. EBITDA rose to €5.2 million, an increase of more than 36% compared to the previous year’s figure (previous year: €3.8 million). The EBITDA margin increased to 8.0% (previous year: 5.7%).In the automotive sector, a key target market for the Delignit Group, conditions remained challenging in fiscal year 2025. In particular, the ongoing weakness in the light commercial vehicle market weighed on business performance. By contrast, the Technological Applications segment once again performed well, with revenue rising significantly from €7.1 million to €9.2 million, thereby further reinforcing the Delignit Group’s strategic objective of revenue diversification. To support this development, additional platforms for international expansion were established with Delignit Technologies Italia S.r.l. and Delignit Technologies Beijing Co., Ltd., founded in 2024. Balance sheet quality also remained at a high level. The equity ratio rose to 78.8% as of the balance sheet date, reaching a new record high (previous year: 78.0%). The positive net financial position increased to €7.5 million, up from €7.1 million in the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €11.1 million as of December 31, 2025. Against the backdrop of the stable financial position, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €0.08 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the 2025 fiscal year.For the 2026 fiscal year, the Executive Board expects moderate revenue growth to approximately €66 million with an EBITDA margin of 7 to 8%, assuming macroeconomic conditions remain subdued. This expectation is based on an overall stable development of the key target markets, even though the market environment continues to be characterized by uncertainties.The complete 2025 Annual Report is available on the company’s website, www.delignit.com, in the Investor Relations section. You will also find the login details for the digital earnings call, which will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. CET.The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made from renewable raw materials under the Delignit brand name. As a valued partner for development as well as project and series supplier to leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is the global market leader in supplying the automotive industry with load compartment protection and load securing systems for equipping light commercial vehicles. With an application diversity and vertical range of manufacture that is unique in the industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, e.g. as a global system supplier to well-known rail vehicle groups. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, for example, as luggage compartment floors in cars, interior fittings for motorhomes, special floors for production and logistics halls and to improve the safety standards of buildings.Made from European hardwood, the Delignit material is CO-neutral throughout its entire life cycle, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to non-regenerative materials. Its use not only improves the ecological footprint of customers' products, but also enables them to meet increasingly stringent environmental sustainability requirements. With the "Boost Your Sustainability" initiative, the Delignit Group demonstrates its long-standing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility. Discover more about this commitment at www.delignit-sustainability.de/ The company, which is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has been in existence for over 200 years.Further information is available online at www.delignit.com Contact:Delignit AGKönigswinkel 2-632825 BlombergPhone: +49 5235 966-156Fax: +49 5235 966-351Email: ir@delignit.com

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