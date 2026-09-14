EQS-News: Delivery Hero completes repricing of $1.3 billion Term Loan B early, following strong demand

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing

Delivery Hero completes repricing of $1.3 billion Term Loan B early, following strong demand



14.09.2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero completes repricing of $1.3 billion Term Loan B early, following strong demand

Berlin, September 14, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced the successful repricing of its $1,332 million Term Loan B maturing in December 2029 (the “2029 Term Loan”).

The repricing reduces the 2029 Term Loan’s applicable interest rate margin by 150 basis points (bps) to SOFR plus 350 bps, from SOFR plus 500 bps.

The transaction was launched on September 8, 2026. Following strong lender demand, the Company closed the books on September 10, 2026, ahead of the original deadline of September 15, 2026.

Marie-Anne Popp, Chief Financial Officer of Delivery Hero, said: "This repricing exercise and recent upgrades to our guidance for FY26 demonstrate our robust financial position. The strong demand we saw for this transaction from the market is a clear sign of confidence from lenders."

The transaction is leverage neutral because the outstanding principal amount remains unchanged. All other terms of the credit agreement, including the maturity date of the 2029 Term Loan (i.e., December 2029) remain substantially unchanged.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.