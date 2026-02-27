Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
27.02.2026 07:29:23
EQS-News: Delivery Hero reports strong Q4, while business transforms into Everyday App
|
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results
Delivery Hero reports strong Q4, while business transforms into Everyday App
FY 2025 Preliminary Results
Q4 2025 Performance
Berlin, February 27, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero," the "Company," or the "Group"), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today published its trading update with preliminary Q4 2025 and FY 2025 results. The results demonstrate the Group’s strategic focus on financial discipline throughout 2025: Delivery Hero met full-year guidance and drove increased profitability, with Free Cash Flow coming in at more than €200 million. This was achieved while simultaneously investing in the customer experience to promote future growth.
The Company continued its top-line momentum in the fourth quarter, with Total Segment Revenue growth of 21% YoY (LfL) to €3.9 billion and GMV growth of 8% YoY (LfL) to €12.4 billion1. This performance was underpinned by the growth of Quick Commerce, the expansion of own-delivery, subscription models, and the continued success of the high-margin AdTech business. Profitability reached new levels as the Gross Profit margin expanded to 8.3% in Q4 20254.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero: “In 2025, Delivery Hero proved its resilience despite competitive and economic headwinds. We achieved our goal of returning South Korea to growth, maintained our growth in Saudi Arabia despite tough competition, and brought Integrated Verticals to break-even. Thanks to our Quick Commerce growth and multi-vertical offering, we have strengthened our competitive moat and evolved into an Everyday App. This strategy expands our role in customers’ daily lives, deepening engagement and accelerating order frequency.”
Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero: “In 2025, we expanded profitability and increased Free Cash Flow generation, as part of our goal to continuously improve our financial fundamentals. We look forward to sharing our FY 2026 outlook with our Annual Report at the end of March, centering on how we continue to invest wisely with a focus on profitable, sustainable growth.”
Expanding our Quick Commerce operations
Delivery Hero’s Quick Commerce GMV surged over 30% in FY 2025, surpassing €7.5 billion and marking a major milestone5. As Delivery Hero continues to broaden its selection beyond grocery into fast-growing categories such as health and beauty, pet care and more, it expects GMV to approach €10 billion in FY 2026.
The growth in Quick Commerce shows how the Company is successfully transforming its platform into an Everyday App by expanding its footprint, broadening vendor selection, and capturing diverse customer needs throughout the entire day and week. The strength of this strategy is reflected in how customers increasingly use the platform across multiple occasions, from morning essentials to late-night convenience orders.
Integrated Verticals reaches break-even
Parallel to this strong growth, the Integrated Verticals business reached a critical inflection point, achieving Adjusted EBITDA3 break-even for FY 2025 and GMV growth of 25%6 in Q4 2025. While the Company plans to increase investment in the Dmart network in 2026, the underlying operational efficiencies gained throughout FY 2025 provide a clear path to high sustainable growth for the segment.
Q4 performance across platform business remains strong
New disclosure framework for FY 2026
Delivery Hero will implement a new financial disclosure framework starting with FY 2026 reporting, aligning internal management and external IFRS metrics. This will accelerate the Company’s internal reporting cycles, provide greater transparency and comparability of our profitability.
Delivery Hero – Key Performance Indicators Q4 and FY 20257
Note: All numbers presented in this release are unaudited and based on preliminary information.
1 On a like-for-like basis, in constant currency and excluding effects from hyperinflationary accounting. GMV and Total Segment Revenue growth reported on a like-for-like basis exclude operations the Group exited or divested during FY 2024 and FY 2025 (e.g. Slovakia, Slovenia, Denmark, Ghana, Thailand), as well as suspended restaurant directory services in Spain and South Korea.
2 Free Cash Flow before extraordinary items is calculated as cash flow from operating activities as stated in the IFRS Statement of Cash Flows less net capital expenditures, and payment of lease liabilities. It excludes extraordinary cash inflows from M&A breakup fees, as well as outflows related to ongoing legal disputes (e.g., EU antitrust and Glovo Spain). Free Cash Flow excludes interest income and expense.
3 Adj. EBITDA incl. Group costs and excl. hyperinflation accounting.
4 Based on Gross Profit calculated from Total Segment Revenue, eliminates prior-period rider reclassification provision risk and Digital Service Tax reclassification from cost of sales to operating expenses.
5 Local Shops is part of the Platform business and reported within the respective regional platform segments. It is not included in Integrated Verticals and is referenced here solely for illustrative purposes.
6 In constant currency and excluding effects from hyperinflationary accounting.
7 For Group, Europe, MENA, Americas and Integrated Verticals, revenues and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as well as the respective growth rates are impacted by the operations in Argentina and/or Türkiye qualifying as hyperinflationary economies according to IAS 29. RC = Reported Currency / CC = Constant Currency.
8 Difference between Total Segment Revenue and the sum of segment revenues is mainly due to intersegment consolidation adjustments for services charged by the Platform businesses to the Integrated Verticals businesses.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Corporate & Financial Communications
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
DISCLAIMER
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
27.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2282562
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2282562 27.02.2026 CET/CEST
