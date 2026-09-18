Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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18.09.2026 08:40:53
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 1,000 million Convertible Bonds due 2030 (ISIN DE000A30V5R1 – Common Code 258943848 – German Securities Code (WKN) A30V5R)
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EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Bond
Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 1,000 million Convertible Bonds due 2030 (ISIN DE000A30V5R1 – Common Code 258943848 – German Securities Code (WKN) A30V5R)
Berlin, 18 September 2026 – Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).
The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 11(b)(i) of the Terms and Conditions that it has become aware, by publication of the offer document pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) on 27 August 2026, of a voluntary public tender offer of Uber International Technologies II Corporation to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The prospective Acceptance Record Date is 5 November 2026.
Pursuant to § 11(b)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions, each Bondholder has the right to exercise the Conversion Right in respect of any Bond at the Conversion Price adjusted in accordance with § 11(c) of the Terms and Conditions by giving, during the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, a Conversion Notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event. Any such Conditional Conversion Notice must be received by the Conversion Agent before 4:00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on the last day of the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, i.e., the Acceptance Record Date. The adjusted Conversion Price can be determined and will be announced only upon the occurrence of the Acceptance Event. Conditional Conversion Notices are irrevocable.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Important Notice
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognizable by such words as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “endeavor”, “assume” and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Delivery Hero SE and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Delivery Hero SE and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Delivery Hero SE or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.
18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|EQS News ID:
|2401274
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401274 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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