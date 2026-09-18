Delivery Hero Aktie

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WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

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18.09.2026 08:40:33

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Bond
Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)

18.09.2026 / 08:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)

Berlin, 18 September 2026 – Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).

The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 11(b)(i) of the Terms and Conditions that it has become aware, by publication of the offer document pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) on 27 August 2026, of a voluntary public tender offer of Uber International Technologies II Corporation to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The prospective Acceptance Record Date is 5 November 2026.

Pursuant to § 11(b)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions, each Bondholder has the right to exercise the Conversion Right in respect of any Bond at the Conversion Price adjusted in accordance with § 11(c) of the Terms and Conditions by giving, during the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, a Conversion Notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event. Any such Conditional Conversion Notice must be received by the Conversion Agent before 4:00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on the last day of the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, i.e., the Acceptance Record Date. The adjusted Conversion Price can be determined and will be announced only upon the occurrence of the Acceptance Event. Conditional Conversion Notices are irrevocable.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications
press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations
ir@deliveryhero.com

Important Notice

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognizable by such words as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “endeavor”, “assume”, and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Delivery Hero SE and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Delivery Hero SE and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Delivery Hero SE or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.


18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Str. 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
EQS News ID: 2401276

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401276  18.09.2026 CET/CEST

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