Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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11.11.2026 08:31:24
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)
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EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Bond
Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)
Berlin, 11 November 2026 – Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).
The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 11(b)(ii)(D) of the Terms and Conditions that an Acceptance Event has occurred in connection with the voluntary public tender offer of Uber International Technologies II Corporation to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The Conversion Price has been adjusted as a result of the occurrence of the Acceptance Event pursuant to § 11(c) of the Terms and Conditions from EUR 183.120 to EUR 162.8712, effective as of 10 November 2026. The Acceptance Record Date is 5 November 2026.
Important Notice
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognizable by such words as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “endeavor”, “assume” and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Delivery Hero SE and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Delivery Hero SE and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Delivery Hero SE or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.
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INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|EQS News ID:
|2432180
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432180 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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