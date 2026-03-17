Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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17.03.2026 07:54:54
EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully allocates new Term Loan B facility
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EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
Delivery Hero successfully allocates new Term Loan B facility
Berlin, March 17, 2026, Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announces the successful allocation of a new senior secured Term Loan B facility (the “Facility”) at a final quantum of USD 1.4 billion. The Facility matures in June 2032 and carries an annual interest rate of Term SOFR plus 500 basis points.
Against the backdrop of heightened market volatility due to geopolitical uncertainty, Delivery Hero elected to cap the Facility at USD 1.4 billion, revised from an original deal size of USD 1.5 billion. Given Delivery Hero’s robust liquidity position, this quantum provides financing that meets the Company’s strategic objectives – including the planned repayment of its convertible bonds due 30 April 2026 and repurchase of its convertible bonds due 23 January 2027. The net proceeds not used for convertible bond repayments or repurchases in H1 2026 will increase the Company’s financial flexibility and will be used for general corporate purposes – which may include additional convertible bond repurchases in the future – as well as cash on balance sheet.
Following the successful placement of multiple convertible bonds since 2020, the establishment of term and revolving credit facilities in 2022, and the subsequent upsizing of these facilities in the previous years, this USD 1.4 billion financing transaction underscores Delivery Hero’s ability to access diversified funding sources despite heightened volatility across global credit markets.
Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this financing transaction, which attracted interest from a broad group of global investors and underscores our continued market access despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty and volatile market conditions. We elected to cap the facility at USD 1.4 billion as a matter of capital discipline; given our robust liquidity, this optimized amount provides the ideal foundation to redeem our near-term maturities and further bolster our balance sheet.”
In connection with the transaction J.P. Morgan acted as lead left bookrunner on the Facility. Apollo, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit acted as joint bookrunners. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Delivery Hero and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to the bookrunners.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Corporate & Financial Communications
DISCLAIMER
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2292376
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2292376 17.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero
|
07:54
|EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully allocates new Term Loan B facility (EQS Group)
|
07:54
|EQS-News: Delivery Hero schließt Platzierung einer neuen Term Loan B-Finanzierung erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
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13.03.26
|Top Delivery Hero investor threatens to seek leadership change (Financial Times)
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11.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Delivery Hero-Aktie verliert nach negativem Analystenvotum an Boden (dpa-AFX)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
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10.03.26
|MDAX-Titel Delivery Hero-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Delivery Hero-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Delivery Hero
|10.03.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.26
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.02.26
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.12.25
|Delivery Hero Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|21.11.25
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.25
|Delivery Hero Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delivery Hero
|16,76
|-0,33%
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