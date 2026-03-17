Delivery Hero Aktie

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WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

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17.03.2026 07:54:54

EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully allocates new Term Loan B facility

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing
Delivery Hero successfully allocates new Term Loan B facility

17.03.2026 / 07:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero successfully allocates new Term Loan B facility

Berlin, March 17, 2026, Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announces the successful allocation of a new senior secured Term Loan B facility (the “Facility”) at a final quantum of USD 1.4 billion. The Facility matures in June 2032 and carries an annual interest rate of Term SOFR plus 500 basis points.

Against the backdrop of heightened market volatility due to geopolitical uncertainty, Delivery Hero elected to cap the Facility at USD 1.4 billion, revised from an original deal size of USD 1.5 billion. Given Delivery Hero’s robust liquidity position, this quantum provides financing that meets the Company’s strategic objectives – including the planned repayment of its convertible bonds due 30 April 2026 and repurchase of its convertible bonds due 23 January 2027.  The net proceeds not used for convertible bond repayments or repurchases in H1 2026 will increase the Company’s financial flexibility and will be used for general corporate purposes – which may include additional convertible bond repurchases in the future – as well as cash on balance sheet.

Following the successful placement of multiple convertible bonds since 2020, the establishment of term and revolving credit facilities in 2022, and the subsequent upsizing of these facilities in the previous years, this USD 1.4 billion financing transaction underscores Delivery Hero’s ability to access diversified funding sources despite heightened volatility across global credit markets.

Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this financing transaction, which attracted interest from a broad group of global investors and underscores our continued market access despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty and volatile market conditions. We elected to cap the facility at USD 1.4 billion as a matter of capital discipline; given our robust liquidity, this optimized amount provides the ideal foundation to redeem our near-term maturities and further bolster our balance sheet.”

In connection with the transaction J.P. Morgan acted as lead left bookrunner on the Facility. Apollo, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit acted as joint bookrunners. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Delivery Hero and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to the bookrunners.

 

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

ir@deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

 

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

 


17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2292376

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292376  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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