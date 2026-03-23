EQS-News: Delivery Hero to sell Taiwan food delivery operations to Grab for USD 600 million

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal

Delivery Hero to sell Taiwan food delivery operations to Grab for USD 600 million



23.03.2026 / 07:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero to sell Taiwan food delivery operations to Grab for USD 600 million

First milestone transaction in the ongoing strategic review

Unlocks considerable value of Taiwan business

Proceeds to further strengthen Delivery Hero’s capital structure

Closing expected in second half of 2026

BERLIN, March 23, 2026 - Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”) has reached an agreement with Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab”) to sell its delivery platform business in Taiwan for USD 600 million in cash, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals with an expected closing in the second half of 2026. Delivery Hero intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening its capital structure.

The contemplated transaction marks a decisive first step in Delivery Hero’s ongoing strategic review, supported by its financial advisor JP Morgan. The sale of the food delivery operations in Taiwan enables the Company to crystallize considerable fundamental value for its shareholders. Delivery Hero continues executing on its strategic review objectives to unlock shareholder value and achieve optimal capital allocation.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: “The foodpanda team in Taiwan has built a fantastic business and we thank them for their hard work. A transaction like this is a significant undertaking, but we are delighted to have agreed this cash deal, which reflects the strength and attractiveness of the business in Taiwan. This divestment is a key first step in our ongoing strategic review. This deal comes as we are transforming into an Everyday App by improving the user proposition and offering more verticals to capture more of our customers’ needs throughout the day.”

Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab, said: “This acquisition will mark Grab’s expansion into Taiwan, our 9th market and first outside of Southeast Asia. This is a natural next step for Grab, as our experience in Southeast Asia is a direct fit for this market. We see a significant opportunity to grow the food and groceries delivery scene here.”

Because the planned transaction represents a separation of the food delivery operations in Taiwan from Delivery Hero’s global infrastructure, it required an extensive negotiation and preparation phase to ensure the business remains fully operational and robust as it transitions to new ownership.

Until closing of the deal, Delivery Hero is fully committed to operate as usual, offering the best possible service for its customers and vendors. In the period following the closing, foodpanda’s local customers, vendors, and delivery partners will be transitioned to Grab.

The food delivery operations in Taiwan generated a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion and positive adjusted EBITDA (before the allocation of group costs) in the full-year 20251.

Delivery Hero will host an investor call at 13:00 CET today to discuss the Taiwan transaction. The Company will publish audited results for the full-year 2025 and its Annual Report on March 26, 2026.

1 Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure GMV and adjusted EBITDA, as well as related information, the Company refers to the corresponding definition included in its 2024 Annual Report in chapter “A. Group Profile” of the Combined Management Report, which has been published on the Company’s Investor Relations website.



ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.