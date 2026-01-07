EQS-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Johannes Bruder to the Management Board

Delivery Hero Aktie
Berlin, January 07, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero,” the “Company,” or the “Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced that Johannes Bruder, Delivery Hero’s Chief Product Officer, has joined the Group’s Management Board, effective January 1, 2026.
The appointment strengthens Delivery Hero’s executive leadership and reinforces the Group’s focus on leveraging technology to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. As Chief Product Officer, Johannes Bruder has been responsible for the rollout of a unified global technology platform that connects customers, vendors, and riders across all of Delivery Hero’s verticals and markets. By aligning the Group’s product ecosystem and integrating AI-driven automation, he has enabled the company to scale operations efficiently while ensuring a highly localized and personalized experience for users worldwide.
This move increases the number of members on the Management Board to four - Johannes Bruder joins co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Niklas Östberg, Chief Financial Officer Marie-Anne Popp, and Chief Operating Officer Pieter-Jan Vandepitte.
Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of Supervisory Board, said: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we’re pleased to appoint Johannes to the Management Board. Johannes has demonstrated a relentless focus on improving product and operations and his expertise and commitment will be instrumental going forward. This decision also reflects our commitment to maintaining leadership stability as we continue to execute our profitable growth strategy.”
Östberg, Chair of the Management Board, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Johannes to the Management Board. Johannes is instrumental in driving the product improvements to provide our customers with a more convenient and seamless delivery experience every day.”
Johannes Bruder joined Delivery Hero in 2018 as Chief Product Officer. Before this, he held leadership roles as CPO and COO at Rocket Internet and worked at Google in Europe. Johannes holds a PhD in Economics.
Johannes Bruder added: “I am excited to join the Management Board at such a pivotal time for Delivery Hero. We have spent seven years building a world-class global platform, and today, that foundation is powered by AI at every level. Our goal is clear: to leverage this strength to become a seamless everyday app that provides unparalleled convenience for our users.”
Delivery Hero also announces that the Supervisory Board has approved the renewal of the service agreements for Management Board members Niklas Östberg and Pieter-Jan Vandepitte, which were due to expire in 2026. The contracts of both Östberg and Vandepitte have been renewed for a further three years, until April 30, 2029. The current term of Marie-Anne Popp, Chief Financial Officer, runs until January 30, 2028, while that of Johannes Bruder runs until December 31, 2028.
|08:52
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.12.25
|Delivery Hero Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|09.12.25
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
