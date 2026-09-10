EQS-News: Delivery Hero welcomes John Woyton to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Delivery Hero welcomes John Woyton to the Supervisory Board



10.09.2026 / 08:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Delivery Hero welcomes John Woyton to the Supervisory Board

Berlin, September 10, 2026 - Delivery Hero, the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced the appointment of John Woyton to the Supervisory Board, bringing over two decades of private equity and M&A experience across technology, media, and telecommunications.

The appointment is effective as of September 9, 2026, and his term will run until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. He joins as an independent board member succeeding Scott Ferguson, who has stepped down to focus on other commitments. John Woyton will take over all the positions previously held by Scott Ferguson, including his seats on the Audit and Strategy Committees.

Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board commented: “We're delighted to welcome John Woyton to the Supervisory Board. His extensive experience investing in and supporting technology businesses through periods of transformation will bring valuable perspective to the Board as Delivery Hero enters its next chapter. We also extend our thanks to Scott Ferguson for his valuable contribution over the last two years and wish him all the best.”

John Woyton began his career as an investment banking analyst before moving into private equity at The Carlyle Group. In 2008, he joined Advent International, where he spent nearly 12 years as leader of the TMT sector team and Partner, overseeing numerous investments, buyouts, and strategic transactions. From 2021 to 2024, he served as member of the Senior Leadership Team and Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, and in 2025, he co-founded Covalent Equity Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm, supporting businesses in the AI era. He is a dual US and British national.

John Woyton added: “Few companies have built the global scale and reach that Delivery Hero has achieved in little over a decade. It operates in a sector that continues to evolve rapidly, with significant opportunities ahead. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience across technology, investment and M&A to the Supervisory Board, and working together on what comes next.”

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com